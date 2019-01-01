Log in
South Korea Exports Fall in Worrying Sign for Global Economy

01/01/2019 | 10:43pm CET
Reuters

SEOUL -- South Korean exports fell in December from a year earlier, official data showed on Tuesday, missing forecasts and providing fresh evidence of a cooling global economy.

South Korea's Trade Ministry said exports in December fell 1.2% from the same month in 2017, hit by falling memory-chip and oil prices and cooling demand from China. Imports grew just 0.9%.

All 10 economists in a Reuters survey had forecast a rise in exports. But some of them said the data wasn't too surprising as the U.S.-China trade battle clouds the outlook for global commerce and American economic growth shows signs of slowing.

South Korea is the world's leading exporter of computer chips, ships, cars and petroleum products. It is the first major exporter to report trade data each month, so provides an early reading of global trade.

The data showed exports for all of 2018 rose 5.5%, about a third of the 15.8% growth rate set in 2017. The finance ministry sees export growth slowing further in 2019 to 3.1%.

Exports to China dropped 13.9% in December over a year earlier, as trade friction with the U.S. weighed on demand from the largest buyer of South Korean goods.

"The (annual) decline came about a month earlier than I thought, but I expect Korean exports to be weak throughout the first half of this year, posting low single-digit growth at best," said Lee Seung-hoon, an economist at Meritz Securities.

The trade data underlines financial market bets that the central bank has less room to raise interest rates soon after a hike in November to contain fast growth in household debt.

