South Korea Exports Fell, Inflation Slowed in January -- Update

02/01/2019 | 12:25am EST

By Kwanwoo Jun

SEOUL--South Korea's economy had a weak start to the year, as headline inflation slowed faster than expected, hitting a one-year low, and exports fell for a second straight month in January.

Consumer prices were pulled down by a drop in the cost of crude as well as softening demand. In addition, the drop in crude prices chipped away at the value of two major South Korean exports: refined oil and petrochemicals.

Weaker prices for petrochemicals and memory chips pressured South Korean exports, which are viewed as a bellwether of global-trade health thanks to the country's swift release of the data.

The drop in exports, which was in line with expectations, indicates the trade-dependent economy will have a challenging year. Semiconductor sales are still sluggish after last year's peaking of the global tech cycle, while U.S.-China trade tensions continue to weigh on global commerce.

Exports fell 5.8% from a year earlier, to $46.35 billion, in January, a steeper decline than December's revised 1.3% drop, according to preliminary data released by the Trade Ministry on Friday.

The median market forecast had been for a 6.5% decline in January.

Imports fell 1.7% from a year earlier to $45.02 billion after a revised 1.2% gain in December, narrowing the trade surplus to $1.34 billion.

The government has said it expects growth in exports, which last year accounted for 43% of the country's gross domestic product, to slow by half from last year's, to 3%.

South Korean exports to major global markets, including China--which accounts for one-quarter of South Korean shipments overseas--have been shrinking since the last few months of 2018. Shipments to China fell 19% in January from a year earlier--a third straight monthly decline.

South Korea's overall shipments of refined oil and petrochemicals each fell 5% in January from a year earlier.

Market analysts have said they expect Samsung Electronics Co. (005930.SE) and other South Korean semiconductor suppliers to suffer weaker overseas demand for memory chips because of sluggish sales of mobile handsets, computer servers and other electronics.

Samsung Electronics, the world's largest maker of smartphones and memory chips, reported a 31% slide in net profit Thursday for the quarter ended Dec. 31.

South Korea's overall exports of semiconductors fell 23% in January from a year earlier.

The benchmark consumer-price index gained 0.8% in January from a year earlier, decelerating from a 1.3% increase in December. The latest reading--the lowest since January 2018--missed the median market forecast of a 1.3% rise.

The weaker-than-expected resulted stemmed largely from lower oil prices and temporary fuel tax cuts, the government statistics office said Friday. State-managed prices for communications and utilities also helped cap price growth.

Core CPI, which strips out volatile energy and food prices, gained 1.2% in January from a year earlier, below the prior month's 1.3% rise. It edged up 0.2% from the previous month after staying unchanged in December.

The data came a week after the central bank lowered its inflation-rate forecast for 2019 from its earlier estimate of 1.7% to 1.4%.

Last year inflation averaged a rate of 1.5%, slower than the 1.9% pace in 2017.

The central bank has trimmed its economic-growth forecast for this year to 2.6%. In 2018 the country posted 2.7% growth, in line with the BOK's forecast.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com

