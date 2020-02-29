Log in
South Korea Exports Rise 4.5% in February After 14 Months of Decline

02/29/2020 | 07:51pm EST

By Kwanwoo Jun

South Korea's exports grew in February, partly due to data distortions caused by a greater number of working days, ending a 14-month streak of declines.

However, the spreading coronavirus epidemic is leaving the country's trade outlook uncertain.

Exports expanded 4.5% from a year earlier to $41.26 billion -- the first year-over-year growth since November 2018 -- following the prior month's revised 6.3% fall, according to data released by the trade ministry Sunday. The latest reading missed the median forecast of seven economists polled by The Wall Street Journal for a 5.4% gain.

Imports rose 1.4% from a year earlier to $37.15 billion, after a revised 5.4% drop in the previous month, with the trade surplus coming in at $4.12 billion. The median forecast was for a 0.5% increase in imports and a $5.20 billion trade surplus.

Despite the positive turnaround driven by the Lunar New Year holiday, which fell during February last year and January this year, the country's trade outlook remains bleak as the epidemic threatens to disrupt supply chains, mute business activity and slow overall economic growth.

The trade ministry said South Korean exports to China, the epicenter of the epidemic, fell 6.6% in February. China, which takes in a quarter of South Korea's total shipments, said Saturday its official manufacturing purchasing managers index tumbled to a record low in February on shrinking factory activity.

South Korea reported a total of 3,150 Covid-19 cases as of late Saturday, making it the country hit hardest by the virus outside China.

The ministry had forecast before the epidemic that South Korean exports could bounce back to grow 3% this year following an estimated 10.3% decline in 2019 amid heightened global trade tensions.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com

