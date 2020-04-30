Log in
South Korea Exports Shrink by the Most Since 2009 Crisis

04/30/2020 | 08:35pm EDT

By Kwanwoo Jun

South Korean exports in April shrank at the steepest pace since the financial crisis more than a decade ago, as the trade-reliant economy took a hard hit from the coronavirus pandemic.

Outbound shipments fell 24.3% from a year earlier to $36.92 billion--the sharpest decline since May 2009--following the prior month's revised 0.7% decrease, data released Friday by the trade ministry showed.

The latest reading compares with the median forecast of seven economists polled by The Wall Street Journal for a 27.4% contraction in exports.

Imports dropped 15.9% from a year earlier to $37.87 billion after a 0.3% gain in the previous month, with the trade balance swinging to a deficit of $0.95 billion. It marked the first monthly trade deficit in eight years.

The median forecast was for a 16.9% contraction in imports and $2.93 billion in deficit.

The ministry said pandemic-suppressed global demand, fewer working days and lower oil prices weighed heavily on trade, with exports to nearly all major global markets including China, the U.S. and EU falling.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com

