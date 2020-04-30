South Korea Exports Shrink by the Most Since 2009 Crisis

By Kwanwoo Jun



South Korean exports in April shrank at the steepest pace since the financial crisis more than a decade ago, as the trade-reliant economy took a hard hit from the coronavirus pandemic.

Outbound shipments fell 24.3% from a year earlier to $36.92 billion--the sharpest decline since May 2009--following the prior month's revised 0.7% decrease, data released Friday by the trade ministry showed.

The latest reading compares with the median forecast of seven economists polled by The Wall Street Journal for a 27.4% contraction in exports.

Imports dropped 15.9% from a year earlier to $37.87 billion after a 0.3% gain in the previous month, with the trade balance swinging to a deficit of $0.95 billion. It marked the first monthly trade deficit in eight years.

The median forecast was for a 16.9% contraction in imports and $2.93 billion in deficit.

The ministry said pandemic-suppressed global demand, fewer working days and lower oil prices weighed heavily on trade, with exports to nearly all major global markets including China, the U.S. and EU falling.

