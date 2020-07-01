Log in
South Korea Inflation Accelerates Slightly

07/01/2020 | 05:38pm EDT

By Kwanwoo Jun

South Korea's inflation accelerated slightly but still remained subdued in June as the coronavirus pandemic continued to weigh on price growth.

The benchmark consumer-price index remained flat from a year earlier, versus a 0.3% decline in May when the reading hit an eight-month low, said the statistical office Thursday.

The latest reading beat market expectations for a 0.1% decrease.

A recovery in global oil prices and the emergency cash relief for pandemic-hit households drove the stronger-than-expected June print.

Compared with the prior month, the index rose 0.2% in June, following the previous month's 0.2% decrease.

Core CPI, which strips out volatile energy and food prices, edged up 0.2% from a year ago in June, slightly faster than the prior month's pace of 0.1% growth. From a month ago, it remained flat, versus the previous month's 0.1% gain.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com

