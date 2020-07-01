South Korea Inflation Accelerates Slightly

By Kwanwoo Jun



South Korea's inflation accelerated slightly but still remained subdued in June as the coronavirus pandemic continued to weigh on price growth.

The benchmark consumer-price index remained flat from a year earlier, versus a 0.3% decline in May when the reading hit an eight-month low, said the statistical office Thursday.

The latest reading beat market expectations for a 0.1% decrease.

A recovery in global oil prices and the emergency cash relief for pandemic-hit households drove the stronger-than-expected June print.

Compared with the prior month, the index rose 0.2% in June, following the previous month's 0.2% decrease.

Core CPI, which strips out volatile energy and food prices, edged up 0.2% from a year ago in June, slightly faster than the prior month's pace of 0.1% growth. From a month ago, it remained flat, versus the previous month's 0.1% gain.

