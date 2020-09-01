South Korea Inflation Hits 5-Month High in August

By Kwanwoo Jun



South Korea's headline inflation accelerated to hit a five-month high in August but still below the central bank's 2% annual target.

The benchmark consumer-price index gained 0.7% in August from a year earlier after the prior month's 0.3% rise, said the statistical office Wednesday.

The latest reading--the fastest pace since March--beat the median forecast of five economists polled by The Wall Street Journal for a 0.6% increase.

The stronger-than-expected inflation was led by higher agricultural-product and services prices, said the office.

Compared with the prior month, the index gained 0.6% in August after being flat in July, beating the market expectations for a 0.5% rise.

Core CPI, which strips out volatile energy and food prices, rose 0.4% in August from a year ago, unchanged from the July pace. It edged up 0.2% from a month ago, compared with the 0.3% rise in July.

The Bank of Korea last raised its earlier inflation forecast marginally to 0.4% for this year--the same pace of last year. Inflation averaged 1.5% in 2018.

