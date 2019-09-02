South Korea Inflation Slows to Record Low in August

By Kwanwoo Jun



South Korea's consumer inflation slowed to a record low last month, pushing the index further below the central bank's 2% target.

The benchmark consumer-price index was flat from a year earlier in August after July's 0.6% rise, the statistical office said Tuesday. The latest reading, marking the first time CPI recorded a pace of 0% since country started compiling price-growth data in 1965--matched the median market forecast.

The subdued inflation was largely the result of lower oil prices and falling agricultural-product prices, the office said.

The index gained 0.2% on month in August, missing market expectations for a 0.5% rise. The latest reading followed the previous month's 0.3% decrease.

Core CPI, which strips out volatile energy and food prices, rose 0.9% in August from a year earlier, slower than the previous month's pace of 1.0%. Core CPI edged up 0.1% on month compared with a 0.2% on-month fall in July.

The Bank of Korea last month cut its inflation forecast to 0.7% for this year.

Inflation averaged 1.5% last year, slower than the 1.9% pace in 2017.

