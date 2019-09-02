Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

South Korea Inflation Slows to Record Low in August

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/02/2019 | 05:44pm EDT

By Kwanwoo Jun

South Korea's consumer inflation slowed to a record low last month, pushing the index further below the central bank's 2% target.

The benchmark consumer-price index was flat from a year earlier in August after July's 0.6% rise, the statistical office said Tuesday. The latest reading, marking the first time CPI recorded a pace of 0% since country started compiling price-growth data in 1965--matched the median market forecast.

The subdued inflation was largely the result of lower oil prices and falling agricultural-product prices, the office said.

The index gained 0.2% on month in August, missing market expectations for a 0.5% rise. The latest reading followed the previous month's 0.3% decrease.

Core CPI, which strips out volatile energy and food prices, rose 0.9% in August from a year earlier, slower than the previous month's pace of 1.0%. Core CPI edged up 0.1% on month compared with a 0.2% on-month fall in July.

The Bank of Korea last month cut its inflation forecast to 0.7% for this year.

Inflation averaged 1.5% last year, slower than the 1.9% pace in 2017.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.24% 58.6 Delayed Quote.12.52%
WTI 0.20% 54.78 Delayed Quote.24.56%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:03pSterling on backfoot as political turmoil dogs Brexit process
RE
08:58pStocks hurt by trade war, pound hit by no-deal Brexit fears
RE
08:50pDEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE OF REPUBLIC OF P : PLGUs allot P1.6B, heeding agri chief's “rice industry value chain” challenge
PU
08:35pTGA THERAPEUTIC GOODS ADMINISTRATION : Therapeutic Goods Amendment (Permissible Ingredients) Determination (No. 1) 2019
PU
08:15pKOSTAT STATISTICS KOREA : Consumer Price Index in August 2019
PU
07:59pSouth Korea August inflation hits record low, second-quarter GDP downgraded
RE
07:30pSouth Korea August inflation hits record low
RE
07:06pUK retail sales flat-line, consumers stockpile food for Brexit - surveys
RE
06:41pWalmart's Mexico unit springs into same-day delivery, taking on Amazon
RE
05:44pSouth Korea Inflation Slows to Record Low in August
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GTN : 2019 AGM date Opens in a new Window
2CANON INC : CANON : Requests Removal of Toner Cartridge offered by Douglas Inks from Amazon.ca
3COMERICA INCORPORATED : COMERICA INCORPORATED : to Temporarily Close Palm Beach County Banking Centers, Office..
4IDP EDUCATION : Change of Director's Interest Notice Opens in a new Window
5IMAX : THE CLIMBERS TO BE RELEASED IN IMAX® THEATRES ACROSS CHINA STARTING SEPTEMBER 30

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group