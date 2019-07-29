Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

South Korea July exports seen contracting again on trade, chip sector woes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/29/2019 | 01:33am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A truck drives between shipping containers at a container terminal at Incheon port in Incheon

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean exports probably fell in July for the eighth month in a row, but at a slower pace, as a trade rift with Japan dragged on an economy already hurting from weak global demand and the U.S.-China tariff war, a Reuters poll showed.

Exports in July were forecast to contract 11.3% from a year earlier, according to the median estimate of 18 economists surveyed, marginally better than a 13.7% fall in June - the biggest decline in nearly three-and-a-half years.

"It is hard to see (the smaller contraction in July) as a sign of recovery, since it results from one more working day from a year earlier," said Lee Sang-jae, an economist at Eugene Investment & Securities.

U.S. and Chinese trade negotiators meet in Shanghai this week for their first face-to-face meeting since a G20 truce last month, but expectations are low for a breakthrough.

South Korea's economy swung back to growth in the second quarter, dodging a technical recession, although the expansion was mostly driven by government spending, suggesting the central bank will cut rates again to stoke demand.

Earlier in July, the Bank of Korea delivered a surprise interest rate cut, while shaving this year's growth forecast to the lowest in a decade, as a brewing dispute with Japan piled more pressure on the trade-dependent economy.

"We certainly do not rule out another rate cut if economic data continues to deteriorate," said Defa Zhao, economist at Continuum Economics.

U.S. economic growth slowed less than expected in the second quarter helped by consumer spending, but financial markets expect the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates on Wednesday for the first time in a decade due to rising global uncertainties.

The poll also estimated that South Korea's imports this month would drop 8.1% from a year earlier, hit by Japan's export curbs on key chip and display production materials as well as weak domestic demand.

For the first 20 days of July, shipments fell a sharp 13.6% from a year earlier, while imports dropped 10.3% on year with those from Japan falling 14.5%, preliminary data showed.

Separately, 16 economists saw South Korea's consumer price inflation inching up to a median 0.9% in July in annual terms from 0.7% in June.

Earlier this month, the Bank of Korea trimmed its inflation estimate to 0.7% from 1.1% previously, which was already below its 2% target.

The survey also expects industrial output in June to have contracted by a seasonally adjusted 0.2% from May.

June industrial output data will be released at 8 a.m. on Wednesday local time (2300 GMT on Tuesday).

July trade data is due to be published at 9 a.m. on Thursday (0000 GMT) while July inflation figures are set for release an hour earlier (2300 GMT Wednesday).

(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

By Joori Roh

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:43aSE ASIA STOCKS : Most fall ahead of Fed policy decision
RE
01:33aSouth Korea July exports seen contracting again on trade, chip sector woes
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:12aA Fed interest rate cut is in the bag. What then?
RE
01:11aThat bad? How the U.S. economy stacks up to past rate cut cycles
RE
12:54aOil falls on worries over growth outlook, positive news on Iran
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
07/28TAIWAN SEEN STILL GROWING IN SECOND QUARTER DESPITE GLOBAL TECH SLOWDOWN : Reuters Poll
RE
07/28China says to launch anti-subsidy probe into some imported U.S. chemical products
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S., China move trade talks to Shanghai amid deal pessimism
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Ryanair expects average fares to fall 6% in key summer season
3AVANGRID INC : EXCLUSIVE: First big U.S. offshore wind project hits snag due to fishing-industry concerns
4HEINEKEN : HEINEKEN : half-year profit misses on higher costs
5Oil falls on worries over growth outlook, positive news on Iran
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group