South Korea Lowers Growth, Inflation Forecasts for 2019

07/02/2019 | 09:08pm EDT

By Kwanwoo Jun

South Korea's government has cut its economic-growth and inflation forecasts for this year.

Asia's fourth-largest economy is expected to grow 2.4% to 2.5% in 2019--slower than the 2.6%-2.7% expansion projected in December, the Ministry of Economy and Finance said in a semiannual outlook released Wednesday.

The ministry also lowered its inflation outlook, expecting consumer prices to rise 0.9% this year--a softer pace than its earlier projection of 1.6%.

The downward revision indicates Korea's export-led economy is losing steam amid U.S.-China trade tensions and the recent slowdown in the global tech industry.

Last year, the Korean economy expanded 2.7% and inflation averaged 1.5%.

The government said it would introduce more fiscal stimulus, including a supplementary budget, to support growth.

The ministry said the economy would pick up next year, with growth expected at 2.6% and inflation at 1.5%.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com

