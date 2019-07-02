South Korea Lowers Growth, Inflation Forecasts for 2019

By Kwanwoo Jun
South Korea's government has cut its economic-growth and inflation forecasts for this year.
Asia's fourth-largest economy is expected to grow 2.4% to 2.5% in 2019--slower than the 2.6%-2.7% expansion projected in December, the Ministry of Economy and Finance said in a semiannual outlook released Wednesday.
The ministry also lowered its inflation outlook, expecting consumer prices to rise 0.9% this year--a softer pace than its earlier projection of 1.6%.
The downward revision indicates Korea's export-led economy is losing steam amid U.S.-China trade tensions and the recent slowdown in the global tech industry.
Last year, the Korean economy expanded 2.7% and inflation averaged 1.5%.
The government said it would introduce more fiscal stimulus, including a supplementary budget, to support growth.
The ministry said the economy would pick up next year, with growth expected at 2.6% and inflation at 1.5%.
