South Korea Network-based Advanced Malware Analysis (NAMA) Solutions Market - Forecast to 2021 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/23/2018 | 04:23pm CEST

The "South Korea Network-based Advanced Malware Analysis (NAMA) Solutions Market, Forecast to 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The South Korean NAMA market witnessed a healthy growth of 39% on a YoY basis in 2016. Awareness about NAMA solutions and the market has increased, largely due to the increased number of sophisticated malware attacks in South Korea over the years, leading to an increasing trend on adoption of cloud-based solutions.

An example was the attack on a security vendor that provides security solutions for the Korean government and BFSI businesses. The incident damaged the reputation and trust of the security vendor by impacting the stability of its security software solutions. Another attack on one of the biggest internet shopping malls, Interpark, leaked personal information, for financial gain, of about 10.3 million users.

Research Scope

Market trends are analyzed for the study period 2015 to 2021, with the base year being 2016. NAMA solution is the key focus area in this study.

The vertical segmentation in this study includes the government, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), service provider, manufacturing, education, and other sectors including pharmaceuticals, retail, logistics, oil & gas, energy, mining, agriculture, IT/ITES, e-Gaming, e-Commerce, and BPOs.

In addition to market growth analysis, the study highlights the key factors driving the NAMA market:

  • the constant evolution of APT, targeted, and advanced malware attacks drive the need for advanced malware analysis solutions to gain greater visibility into threats
  • the increasing need for proactive defense solutions drives organizations to invest in holistic security strategies to build up cyber resilient systems
  • concerns over financial and reputation losses and liabilities continue to drive the adoption of advanced malware analysis solutions
  • growing concerns over threats to key infrastructure and strong requirements for cyber resiliency are driving government organizations, utilities, and service providers to invest in NAMA solutions

Companies Featured

  • FireEye
  • Trend Micro
  • AhnLab
  • WINS
  • Zscaler
  • Cisco
  • Palo Alto Networks
  • Check Point Software Tech
  • McAfee
  • Symantec
  • Lastline
  • ForcePoint
  • Fortinet
  • and more...

Key Topics Covered

1. Market Overview

2. Forecasts and Trends

3. Market Share and Competitive Analysis

4. Growth Opportunities and Call to Action

5. Competitive Analysis - Vendor Profiling

6. Competitive Analysis - Other Emerging NAMA Solution Vendors

7. The Last Word

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vqd9cp/south_korea?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
