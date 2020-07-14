Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Commodities

News : Commodities
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

South Korea Proposes $130 Billion 'New Deal' to Reshape Economy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/14/2020 | 05:19am EDT

By Kwanwoo Jun

South Korea's government on Tuesday proposed a roughly $130 billion five-year economic initiative aimed at spurring post-pandemic growth and reshaping the country's economy.

Under the Korean "New Deal" project proposed to President Moon Jae-in, the Ministry of Finance and Economy suggested the country should inject 160 trillion won ($132.90 billion) into new industries to create 1.9 million new jobs until 2025.

The planned spending will focus on transforming Korea into a more environmentally friendly and digitally powered economy, the ministry said. The national government will cover KRW114.1 trillion of the planned spending, while local governments and the private sector will be responsible for KRW25.2 trillion and KRW20.7 trillion, respectively.

Artificial intelligence, 5G networks, electric vehicles, hydrogen-powered cars and remote medical services are among the sectors that the new initiative will focus on, the ministry said, adding that some of the spending will be used to bolster the country's social welfare.

This economic plan follows a slew of fiscal stimulus by the government, including three extra budgets for this year, to prop up the pandemic-hit economy.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Commodities"
05:19aSouth Korea Proposes $130 Billion 'New Deal' to Reshape Economy
DJ
03:31aChina Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1BAIDU, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Trump administration to soon end audit deal underpinning Chinese listings in U.S. - o..
2Hedge fund manager Singh calls Trump's handling of coronavirus 'an incredible gift'
3K+S AG : K+S : Berenberg maintains a Sell rating
4DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : A busy run for Deutsche Bank in Central and Eastern Europe
5COMMERZBANK AG : COMMERZBANK AG : Jefferies gives a Neutral rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group