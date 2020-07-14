South Korea Proposes $130 Billion 'New Deal' to Reshape Economy

By Kwanwoo Jun



South Korea's government on Tuesday proposed a roughly $130 billion five-year economic initiative aimed at spurring post-pandemic growth and reshaping the country's economy.

Under the Korean "New Deal" project proposed to President Moon Jae-in, the Ministry of Finance and Economy suggested the country should inject 160 trillion won ($132.90 billion) into new industries to create 1.9 million new jobs until 2025.

The planned spending will focus on transforming Korea into a more environmentally friendly and digitally powered economy, the ministry said. The national government will cover KRW114.1 trillion of the planned spending, while local governments and the private sector will be responsible for KRW25.2 trillion and KRW20.7 trillion, respectively.

Artificial intelligence, 5G networks, electric vehicles, hydrogen-powered cars and remote medical services are among the sectors that the new initiative will focus on, the ministry said, adding that some of the spending will be used to bolster the country's social welfare.

This economic plan follows a slew of fiscal stimulus by the government, including three extra budgets for this year, to prop up the pandemic-hit economy.

