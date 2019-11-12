Log in
South Korea Think Tank KDI Cuts Growth Forecasts

11/12/2019 | 10:30pm EST

By Kwanwoo Jun

South Korea's state-run think tank cut its growth forecasts for the country for this year and the next, though it expects exports and domestic demand to recover going forward.

The Korea Development Institute, in a biannual economic outlook report released Wednesday, now expects South Korea's economy to grow 2.0% for 2019 and 2.3% for 2020, compared with its May projections of 2.4% and 2.5%, respectively. The economy expanded 2.7% on year in 2018.

While private spending may increase marginally next year, facility investment could grow substantially thanks to solid demand for memory chips and a lower base of comparison, KDI said.

KDI now expects headline consumer inflation to slow to 0.4% this year from last year's 1.5%. It forecasts inflation to pick up to 0.6% next year, which is still below the annual 2% target.

The government is stepping up fiscal stimulus by calling for a sizable increase in its 2020 budget spending, and the central bank has also cut its policy rate twice this year to support growth.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com

