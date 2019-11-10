Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

South Korea bans liquid e-cigarettes on army bases

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/10/2019 | 11:25pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A man uses a vape device in Seoul

The South Korean Army has banned the use and possession of liquid e-cigarettes on its bases for health reasons, the military said on Monday, following a government warning for people to stop using the devices.

South Korea has a large military of nearly 600,000 soldiers, primarily conscripted men, and the Army makes up the largest portion with 464,000. While the rate is declining, South Korean men are among the heaviest smokers in the world.

The Health Ministry issued an advisory last month urging people to stop using liquid e-cigarettes citing cases of lung injuries in the United States including fatalities.

The ministry said it would conduct studies to determine whether there was a scientific basis to ban the sales of liquid e-cigarettes, which vaporize liquid containing nicotine.

A pneumonia case of a 30-year old South Korean e-cigarette user was reported last month, according to the ministry.

A day after the government warning, a major convenience store chain GS25 suspended the sale of flavored liquid e-cigarettes made by U.S. company Juul Labs and South Korean company KT&G.

E-cigarettes have been gaining popularity in the country's $16 billion tobacco market since 2017, accounting for 13% of the tobacco market by sales as of June, government data show.

(Reporting by Sangmi Cha; Editing by Jack Kim and Stephen Coates)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:13aAsian shares a sea of red as Hong Kong chaos hits sentiment
RE
12:04aAsian shares a sea of red as Hong Kong chaos hits sentiment
RE
11/10South Korea bans liquid e-cigarettes on army bases
RE
11/10NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/10NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11/10Oil drops on concern over U.S.-China trade talks progress, oversupply
RE
11/10Malaysian court tells former PM Najib to defend himself in 1MDB-linked case
RE
11/10Malaysian court tells former PM Najib to defend himself in 1MDB-linked case
RE
11/10ADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : to Help Improve Rural Water Supply, Sanitation in Kyrgyz Republic
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1JD.COM, INC. : JD COM : Alibaba Singles' Day sales hit $23 billion in first nine hours
2Apple co-founder says Apple Card algorithm gave wife lower credit limit
3Apple co-founder says Apple Card algorithm gave wife lower credit limit
4Oil drops on concern over U.S.-China trade talks progress, oversupply
5DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD : DBS : 3Q Net Profit Beat Expectations -- Earnings Review

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group