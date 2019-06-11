Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

South Korea central bank appears to move towards policy easing - finance minister

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/11/2019 | 10:19pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Bank of Korea is seen on the top of its building in Seoul

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's finance minister said the central bank chief's remarks made earlier on Wednesday appeared to show that the Bank of Korea is moving towards policy easing.

Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol said in a speech commemorating the institution's 69th anniversary that the bank should respond appropriately as uncertainties such as U.S.-China trade conflicts have risen sharply.

"As a whole, (Governor Lee's remarks) appear to show the bank is moving towards policy easing," a ministry official quoted Minister Hong Nam-ki as saying in response to questions from reporters after a scheduled meeting.

(Reporting by Yena Park and Joori Roh; Editing by Choonsik Yoo and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:34pChina's factory inflation slows as production eases but food prices surge
RE
10:19pSouth Korea central bank appears to move towards policy easing - finance minister
RE
10:16pU.S. antitrust chief says past enforcement could presage new probe of current digital giants
RE
10:11pChina Consumer Inflation Reached 15-Month High in May
DJ
09:55pEconomist Martin Feldstein Has Died at Age 79 -- 2nd Update
DJ
09:49pUS DOLLAR INDEX : Dollar near 11-week low on Fed easing bets
RE
09:45pAsia shares on guard as Trump tilts at China, Fed
RE
09:35pSurprise gain in Japan's machinery orders masks cooling investment outlook
RE
09:32pChina central bank to inject 35 billion yuan via OMO, resuming 28-day tenor - traders
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : is serious about a possible record quarter, not so serious about a submarine car
2OPEC nears deal to keep production curbs in place - UAE energy minister
3AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : to shut restaurant delivery service in U.S.
4CISCO SYSTEMS : CISCO : Your applications are on the move – how do you secure them everywhere?
5UNILEVER : UNILEVER : launches online store on Jumia

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About