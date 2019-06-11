South Korea central bank appears to move towards policy easing - finance minister

Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol said in a speech commemorating the institution's 69th anniversary that the bank should respond appropriately as uncertainties such as U.S.-China trade conflicts have risen sharply.

"As a whole, (Governor Lee's remarks) appear to show the bank is moving towards policy easing," a ministry official quoted Minister Hong Nam-ki as saying in response to questions from reporters after a scheduled meeting.

(Reporting by Yena Park and Joori Roh; Editing by Choonsik Yoo and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)