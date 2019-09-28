South Korea central bank chief says 2019 GDP growth likely to miss forecast

"We are due to unveil a new forecast in November and we will have to see the situation at that time, but it will be tough to achieve the 2.2% growth forecast previously," Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol told reporters on Friday.

In July, the central bank trimmed its forecast for economic growth this year to 2.2% from 2.5% previously and cut the policy interest rate <KROCRT=ECI> by 25 basis points to 1.50%, its first cut in three years.

But the new forecast was already above projections by private-sector organisations, set as low as 1.4%, and economic indicators since then have showed increasing negative risks to Asia's fourth-largest economy.

The central bank has said it would next review its forecast in November.

Lee declined to say whether the next revision would be a downgrade or whether he agreed to market expectations that the central bank would further cut the policy rate this year.

The Bank of Korea's monetary policy board held its policy rate steady at its Aug. 30 meeting. It next meets on Oct. 16.

(Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Choonsik Yoo and Leslie Adler)