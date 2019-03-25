Log in
South Korea central bank chief says may change policy course if 'recovery sentiment' worsens

03/25/2019 | 02:02am EDT
Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol speaks during a news conference in Seoul

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's central bank chief on Monday said the bank may change its current cautious stance on monetary policy should "recovery sentiment" worsen significantly, signalling it could ease policies if needed.

"We can think about changing monetary policy course if deterioration of recovery sentiment intensifies," Governor Lee Ju-yeol told lawmakers at a parliament session in Seoul.

The BOK on February held interest rate steady at current 1.75 percent, as expected, and indicated it would keep rates at current levels for the time being.

A majority of analysts see the central bank staying on hold throughout this year, as weakness in exports and the jobs market keep policymakers cautious.

(Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

