Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

South Korea central bank deputy chief says no changes to economy outlook from China-U.S. trade truce

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/30/2019 | 09:29pm EDT

SEOUL (Reuters) - The deputy head of South Korea's central bank said on Monday the outcome of the China-U.S. summit over the weekend was broadly in line with market expectations and would not change the Bank of Korea's views on the domestic economy.

"This is positive for the short-term but uncertainty is high for the medium- to long-term," BOK Senior Deputy Governor Yoon Myun-shik said.

The central bank cited Yoon as making the remarks in response to questions from reporters.

"I don't think the situation has changed much since the governor presented his views in his speech," Yoon added, referring to Governor Lee Ju-yeol's speech on June 12 that the bank would respond appropriately to increased uncertainty.

(Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Sam Holmes)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:57pPM contender Hunt sets out plans to prepare Britain for no-deal Brexit
RE
10:51pSingapore private home prices unexpectedly rise to five-year high in second quarter
RE
10:36pTrump says China trade talks 'back on track,' new tariffs on hold
RE
10:34pJapan big manufacturers' mood hits near 3-year low as trade war bites
RE
10:33pTrump says China trade talks 'back on track,' new tariffs on hold
RE
10:26pChina June Caixin Manufacturing PMI 49.4 vs. 50.2 in May
DJ
10:05pJapanese land prices rose for fourth straight year in 2018 - tax agency
RE
10:00pYen falls, yuan gains as U.S.-China trade truce lifts risk appetite
RE
09:48pChina June factory activity unexpectedly shrinks as trade war weighs - Caixin PMI
RE
09:29pSouth Korea central bank deputy chief says no changes to economy outlook from China-U.S. trade truce
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1OPEC set for oil cut extension if Iran endorses pact
2Oil jumps on Saudi, Russia support for supply cuts
3PM contender Hunt sets out plans to prepare Britain for no-deal Brexit
4LINE CORP : From shrimp to fake eyelashes, social media sales soar in Facebook-friendly Thailand
5Alpine 4 Technologies Announces That Its Subsidiary ALTIA Has Reached An Agreement With A California Based ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About