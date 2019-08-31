South Korea central bank frees more cheap funds for smaller firms

Banks can use the funds at an interest rate of 0.5% per year, on the basis of their actual amount of lending to smaller companies for purposes ranging from capital investment and additional employment, the Bank of Korea said in a statement.

It is much lower than an actual lending rate of close to 4% that banks actually charge for lending to smaller companies.

The central bank said it was not creating a new lending facility but would make the additional funds available by adjusting ceilings of existing programmes.

(Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Rashmi Aich)