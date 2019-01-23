Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

South Korea central bank keeps policy rate on hold as economic risks rise

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/23/2019 | 08:13pm EST
FILE PHOTO - The logo of the Bank of Korea is seen on the top of its building in Seoul

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's central bank left benchmark interest rates steady on Thursday, reinforcing market bets that rates will remain at the current level for some time amid worsening trade conditions.

In a widely expected move, the Bank of Korea ended its first policy rate meeting of the year with the base rate <KROCRT=ECI> unchanged at 1.75 percent.

A Reuters poll of 11 economists had expected the central bank to keep policy unchanged after it raised rates in November for the first time in a year.

Economists say a combination of falling exports, China's slowdown and a weaker labour market pose downside risks to Asia's fourth-largest economy, making it more than likely that rates will stay on hold this year especially as the pace of U.S. policy tightening slows.

South Korea is heavily leveraged to global trade so any deceleration in demand for its memory chips, petrochemical products and cars will likely be negative for its economy.

"There's less optimism about growth ahead, while the Federal Reserve is pledging to be more patient with its interest rate hikes. These warrant the BOK to stay on hold this year," Ha Keon-hyeong, a Seoul-based economist at Shinhan Securities, said before the rate decision was announced.

Seven out of the 11 economists surveyed in the poll said slowing inflation amid cooling global demand would allow the BOK to sit tight through the rest of this year.

The Korean won <KRWE=KFTC> and shares <.KS11> barely reacted to the policy announcement.

Investors will focus on the central bank's expected revisions to its growth forecasts later on Thursday, as well as Governor Lee Ju-yeol's comments on the economy for clues on future policies.

"With the external environment (China, trade, technology) looking worse than it did back at the time of the November BOK meeting, there is a chance that they even nudge down their 2.7 percent 2019 GDP forecast by a tenth of a percent," ING said in a report.

Economic growth in 2018 marked a six-year low of 2.7 percent as a slowdown in China and the Sino-U.S. trade war threatened to dent global growth and demand for South Korean exports.

South Korea's December exports unexpectedly slipped as shipments to China declined 14 percent on-year, the fastest fall in more than two years. The jobs market is also at its weakest in years, with unemployment at a 17-year peak.

The Bank of Korea's current projections are for the economy to grow 2.7 percent and inflation to reach 1.7 percent this year.

(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

By Cynthia Kim and Hayoung Choi

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:19pAPO ASIAN PRODUCTIVITY ORGANIZATION : Mongolia hosts conference on GAP
PU
08:14pMICROSOFT'S BING BLOCKED IN CHINA : FT report
RE
08:13pSouth Korea central bank keeps policy rate on hold as economic risks rise
RE
08:09pAsian shares edge up, ECB meeting in focus
RE
08:04pADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : New SOE Policy Will Secure Solomon Islands' Legacy as Pacific's Leading Investment Manager — ADB
PU
07:55pJapan's factories flatline in January as exports fall most in two-and-a-half years - flash PMI
RE
07:51pDollar slips on global growth, trade war worries
RE
07:48pHuawei executive has strong case to fight extradition - Canadian envoy
RE
07:24pU.S. government shutdown to crimp growth, recession risk steady - Reuters poll
RE
07:24pHAMMOND TELLS DAVOS : “Britain is a great place to do business”
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. : Chip supplier TI misses revenue estimates as Chinese demand dips
2STANDARD CHARTERED : STANDARD CHARTERED : Davos bankers try to put brave face on gloomy outlook
3FORD MOTOR COMPANY : Ford fourth-quarter results weighed down by losses overseas
4AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Boeing's flying car lifts off in race to revolutionise urban travel
5CIT GROUP INC. : CIT : Bank Renews Partnership with a New Grant for First-Time Homebuyer Assistance

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.