Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

South Korea central bank member signals doubts about second-half economic rebound

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/03/2019 | 02:33am EDT

SEOUL (Reuters) - A South Korean central bank board member said on Wednesday the general conviction that the local economy would rebound in the second half of the year was weakening, adding to growing concerns about the outlook.

"There are concerns as the conviction that the economy would recover from the second half of the year is weakening," Koh Seung-beom, one of the Bank of Korea's seven board members, said during a scheduled lunch meeting with reporters.

He said the central bank's interest rate policy was not tied to the U.S. Federal Reserve and will not be reactive to what the Fed does.

Bank of Korea's most recent policy move was to increase its key rate <KROCRT=ECI> in November last year, mainly due to concerns about growing household debt. Many analysts now expect the BOK could cut rates as early as at this month's policy review to prop up the economy.

(Reporting by Seunggyu Lim and Joori Roh; Editing by Choonsik Yoo & Shri Navaratnam)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:50aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
02:50aAuto Makers Slipped in First Half -- WSJ
DJ
02:42aAustralia's big banks get squeezed as cash rate drops to record low
RE
02:33aSouth Korea central bank member signals doubts about second-half economic rebound
RE
01:45aJapan PM Abe - See no need to raise sales tax beyond 10% for decade
RE
01:43aBOJ's Funo says no need to ramp up monetary stimulus now
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:08aU.S. government staff told to treat Huawei as blacklisted
RE
12:32a'DIFFICULTIES ON THE ROAD TO AI' : man pours water on Baidu chief at conference
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA INC. : TESLA : delivers record number of electric cars in quarter, shares up 7%
2AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : EU open to talks with U.S. in aircraft subsidies dispute
3FORD MOTOR COMPANY : Lee Iacocca, auto executive who saved Chrysler from bankruptcy, dies at 94
4RAKUTEN INC : RAKUTEN : Hoping to boost spending, Japan tries to sell shoppers on cashless purchases
5SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS' : second-quarter profit likely halved as Huawei woes worsen ..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About