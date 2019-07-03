South Korea central bank member signals doubts about second-half economic rebound

"There are concerns as the conviction that the economy would recover from the second half of the year is weakening," Koh Seung-beom, one of the Bank of Korea's seven board members, said during a scheduled lunch meeting with reporters.

He said the central bank's interest rate policy was not tied to the U.S. Federal Reserve and will not be reactive to what the Fed does.

Bank of Korea's most recent policy move was to increase its key rate <KROCRT=ECI> in November last year, mainly due to concerns about growing household debt. Many analysts now expect the BOK could cut rates as early as at this month's policy review to prop up the economy.

