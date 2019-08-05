South Korea closely monitoring market volatility - deputy finance ministry

"The government will take quick and bold market stabilisation measures if volatility in financial markets excessively rises," Deputy Finance Minister Bahng Ki-sun said in a meeting early on Tuesday.

Volatility has risen after the United States designated China a currency manipulator, which sharply weakened China's yuan. South Korea's financial markets have already been shaken by Japan's export curbs, Bahng added.

The U.S. government has determined that China is manipulating its currency, and will engage with the International Monetary Fund to eliminate unfair competition from Beijing, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement on Monday. [nFWN2510YK]

