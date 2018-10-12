Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

South Korea crypto exchange Bithumb sold for $354 million to plastic surgeon-led group

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/12/2018 | 09:02am CEST
The logo of Bithumb is seen at its cryptocurrencies exchange in Seoul

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean major cryptocurrency exchange Bithumb was sold for about $354 million to a consortium led by a plastic surgeon, a spokesman for the bourse said on Friday.

BK Global Consortium, led by Kim Byung-gun, plastic surgeon and blockchain platform investor, signed a deal on Thursday to buy 50 percent plus one share in the exchange's biggest stakeholder, BTC Holdings, for about 400 billion won ($354.09 million), the spokesman said.

The deal makes BK Global Consortium the largest stakeholder of Bithumb.

Kim is head of Singapore-based BK Medical Group that runs plastic and aesthetic clinics in South Korea and Singapore, and also a start-up investor in the blockchain industry.

Hackers breached into Bithumb, one of the country's biggest virtual currency exchange, earlier this year and stole about $32 million, sparking concerns over security risks of trading the digital asset.

(Reporting by Yuna Park; writing by Ju-min Park; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:48aEBRD EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION AND DEVELO : Preparing Zenica hospital for the future
PU
09:48aNATIONAL BANK OF UKRAINE : and Bank of Lithuania to cooperate in the area of innovation development
PU
09:48aEUROPEAN PARLIAMENT : Latest news - Next meeting - Committee on International Trade
PU
09:43aTech, auto stocks drive bounceback in Europe
RE
09:37a'Winter is coming' - Indonesia warns of new crisis from trade war
RE
09:33aIndonesia's September trade deficit seen narrowing but imports remain high - Reuters poll
RE
09:33aMAN TRUCK & BUS : HOYER Petrolog acquires 89 MAN TGS semitrailer tractors for tankers in the UK
PU
09:25aUK to cut hybrid car subsidies
RE
09:21aOil jumps more than 1 percent after two-day fall, still set for weekly drop
RE
09:20aAsia shares bounce after rout, Shanghai crawls higher from four-year trough
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BRILLIANCE CHINA AUTOMOTIVE HOLDING : BMW to buy control of China venture in 'new era' for foreign carmakers
2FRAPORT : FRAPORT TRAFFIC FIGURES &NDASH; SEPTEMBER AND FIRST NINE MONTHS 2018: Growth Trend Continues
3OPEC says oil market well supplied, wary of 2019 surplus
4SEARS HOLDINGS CORP : EXCLUSIVE: Sears CEO Lampert explores bidding for assets in bankruptcy - sources
5ANADARKO PETROLEUM : U.S. oil firms restore operations in storm-tossed Gulf of Mexico

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.