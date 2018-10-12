South Korea crypto exchange Bithumb sold for $354 million to plastic surgeon-led group

BK Global Consortium, led by Kim Byung-gun, plastic surgeon and blockchain platform investor, signed a deal on Thursday to buy 50 percent plus one share in the exchange's biggest stakeholder, BTC Holdings, for about 400 billion won ($354.09 million), the spokesman said.

The deal makes BK Global Consortium the largest stakeholder of Bithumb.

Kim is head of Singapore-based BK Medical Group that runs plastic and aesthetic clinics in South Korea and Singapore, and also a start-up investor in the blockchain industry.

Hackers breached into Bithumb, one of the country's biggest virtual currency exchange, earlier this year and stole about $32 million, sparking concerns over security risks of trading the digital asset.

(Reporting by Yuna Park; writing by Ju-min Park; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)