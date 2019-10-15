Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Interest Rates

News : Interest Rates
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

South Korea cuts interest rates as economy loses steam

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/15/2019 | 09:37pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Bank of Korea is seen on the top of its building in Seoul

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's central bank cut its policy interest rate for the second time in three months on Wednesday, as expected, to support slowing economic growth and address mounting deflationary pressures.

The Bank of Korea's monetary policy board trimmed the base rate <KROCRT=ECI> by 25 basis points to 1.25%, a media department official said. BOK Governor Lee Ju-yeol is due to hold a news conference from 0220 GMT.

The rate cut follows a July easing and was in line with forecasts in a Reuters survey of 31 analysts. The new rate matches a record low seen until late 2017.

Local financial markets showed little reaction to the widely expected decision as investors awaited clues on future policy direction from the governor's news conference.

"We see a further rate reduction, possibly between January and February next year, because economic growth really is not going to pick up soon," said Kong Dong-rak, fixed-income strategist at Daishin Securities.

The BOK's move comes amid a wave of monetary easing globally, including by the U.S. Federal Reserve, as the world economy loses steam. The Fed is expected to deliver its third rate cut this year later this month.

South Korea's economic growth has tumbled in recent quarters, hit by cooling global demand and the prolonged U.S.-China tariff war, due to its heavy reliance on the export of chips, cars and ships.

Global investment banks have slashed their 2019 economic growth forecasts for Asia's fourth-largest economy to as low as 1.6%, compared with the central bank's projection for 2.2% from actual growth of 2.7% last year.

In its regular update on the global economic outlook released late on Tuesday, the International Monetary Fund slashed South Korea's 2019 and 2020 economic growth forecasts by 0.6 of a percentage point each to 2.0% and 2.2%, respectively.

The economy grew just 1.9% in the first half of this year from a year earlier, down sharply from a 2.5% gain in the second half of last year and a 2.8% rise in the preceding six-month period, central bank data shows.

The usually robust economy now faces the serious threat of deflation as consumer prices in September posted their first annual decline in the country's modern history.

Underlining deflationary pressures, central bank data released early on Wednesday showed import prices fell in September for a fourth consecutive month from a year earlier, the longest losing streak since late 2016.

Signs of progress in U.S.-China trade negotiations have provided some cause for optimism in South Korea's economy but uncertainties over the trade war are still high and exports have yet to show firm evidence of bottoming out.

(Editing by Sam Holmes)

By Choonsik Yoo and Joori Roh

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Interest Rates"
09:37pSouth Korea cuts interest rates as economy loses steam
RE
06:39pU.S.-Asia oil shipping rates slip from record highs as tanker fears ease
RE
05:30pTREASURY RALLY, LOW RATES KEY TO STOCK GAINS : Bill Gross -- Update
DJ
11:42aRIPE FOR A FALL : private equity debt rush stokes bond market fears
RE
10:34aBoE's Vlieghe sees lower rates if Brexit delayed again
RE
08:11aZero rates and QE still in Fed's playbook for 'ordinary recession' - Bullard
RE
03:59aJGBs dip, trade anxiety supports long-dated bonds
RE
12:26aPhilippine central bank announces reserve requirement cut for bonds
RE
10/14Bond Investors Worry This Is as Good as It Gets -- Update
DJ
10/14Interest Rates Are Falling -- But Your Credit-Card Rate Could Be Going Up
DJ
Latest news "Interest Rates"

MOST READ NEWS

1Goldman profit slammed by souring WeWork, Uber bets
2BARNEYS NEARS BANKRUPTCY DEAL WITH AUTHENTIC BRANDS, SAKS OWNER: sources
3AURORA CANNABIS INC. : TSX rises 0.02 percent to 16,418.39
4Alitalia gets qualified thumbs-up from Atlantia, state railways
5HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : U.S. House takes hard line on China over Hong Kong, Huawei

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group