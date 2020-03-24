Log in
South Korea doubles rescue package to $80 billion amid coronavirus woes

03/24/2020 | 02:07am EDT
South Korea's President Moon Jae-in speaks during a ceremony marking the 101st anniversary of the March 1st Independence Movement Day in Seoul,

South Korea President Moon Jae-in said on Tuesday the government will double a planned rescue package to contain mounting economic and financial fallout from the coronavirus to 100 trillion won (68.85 billion pounds).

The government will expand policy financing loans for small- to medium-sized companies, help them keep jobs, and inject liquidity into financial markets by buying corporate bonds.

(Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

