South Korea doubles rescue package to $80 billion amid coronavirus woes
03/24/2020 | 02:07am EDT
South Korea President Moon Jae-in said on Tuesday the government will double a planned rescue package to contain mounting economic and financial fallout from the coronavirus to 100 trillion won (68.85 billion pounds).
The government will expand policy financing loans for small- to medium-sized companies, help them keep jobs, and inject liquidity into financial markets by buying corporate bonds.
(Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Himani Sarkar)