Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

South Korea household debt ratio up, financial system stable - central bank

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/20/2018 | 03:04am CET
FILE PHOTO: An apartment complex which is currently under construction is seen in Seoul

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's financial system is stable and resilient against shocks but efforts to curb household debt need to continue as debts keep growing faster than income, the central bank said in a report on Thursday.

The country's household debt grew 6.7 percent by the end of September over a year earlier, beating a 4.0 percent gain in disposable income, the Bank of Korea said in its biannual financial stability report.

This brought the ratio of household debt against disposable income to 162.1 percent by the end of September, compared with 158.0 percent a year earlier, it said. The ratio also ticked up from 161.0 percent at the end of June.

The country's overall financial system maintained its stability and soundness against shocks, it added.

Last month, the central bank raised its policy rate <KROCRT=ECI> by 25 basis points to 1.75 percent in its first tightening in a year and called for continued vigilance against the still high debt burden.

Still, analysts expect slowing economic growth and low inflation to persuade the central bank to refrain from further tightening its policy, at least throughout next year.

(Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:55aIndonesia central bank intervenes to defend rupiah - official
RE
04:53aSenate Approves Stopgap Spending Bill to Avert Shutdown -- 3rd Update
DJ
04:50aSTATE GOVERNMENT OF WESTERN AUSTRALIA : Iron ore exports recommence from Esperance
PU
04:49aSenate Approves Stopgap Spending Bill to Avert Shutdown -- 3rd Update
DJ
04:38aEXCLUSIVE : Renault, Nissan executives sought other ways to pay Ghosn - documents
RE
04:33aJapan's central bank sticks to economic recovery view despite rising global risks
RE
04:30aJapan's central bank sticks to economic recovery view despite rising global risks
RE
04:10aAI AUSTRALIAN INDUSTRY : Higher Gas Prices a Major Threat for Australian Industry
PU
04:08aStocks slide as Fed's 2019 rates guidance disappoints
RE
04:05aStocks slide as Fed's 2019 rates guidance disappoints
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : shares drop as data privacy fallout spreads
2MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION : Nissan, Renault bosses met one-on-one in Amsterdam, Nissan says
3BLACKBERRY LTD : BLACKBERRY : Why This Leading Melanoma Research Organization Trusts BlackBerry Workspaces Wit..
4EXCLUSIVE: Renault, Nissan executives sought other ways to pay Ghosn - documents
5BILIBILI INC - ADR : Bilibili and Taobao Announce Business Collaboration in E-commerce

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.