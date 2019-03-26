South Korea is Home to Busiest Route on the Planet

03/26/2019 | 05:37am EDT

OAG uncovers developing golden airport triangle in Asia; London Heathrow’s European dominance continues

Key findings:

1. South Korea Jeju (CJU) to Seoul (GMP) is the busiest route on the planet, with 79,460 flights annually.

2. Kuala Lumpur (KUL) to Singapore (SIN) is the busiest international route in the world, with 30,187 operating flights.

3. New York (LGA) to Toronto (YYZ) is the busiest international route outside of Asia, with 17,038 annual operating flights.

4. Two of the busiest international routes worldwide arrive in London Heathrow (LHR), with service from New York (JFK) and Dublin (DUB) ranking 13th and 15th, respectively.