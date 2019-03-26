South Korea is Home to Busiest Route on the Planet

OAG uncovers developing golden airport triangle in Asia; London
Heathrow’s European dominance continues
OAG,
the world's leading provider of travel data and insight, today revealed
the Busiest
Routes in the world. OAG’s analysis, which is based on operating
flight volume, includes insight into on-time performance (OTP) and
carrier frequency at the route level, both domestically and
internationally.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190326005429/en/
The busiest routes in the world can be found in the Asia-Pacific region,
which is home to 15 of the top 20 international, and 13 of the top 20
domestic routes globally. The busiest route on the planet is South Korea
Jeju (CJU) to Seoul (GMP), with 79,460 annual operating flights. For a
second straight year, Kuala Lumpur (KUL) to Singapore (SIN) is the
world’s busiest international route (30,187 flights annually), followed
by Hong Kong (HKG) to Taipei (TPE), with 28,447 flights.
The busiest international routes outside of Asia are from New York (LGA)
to Toronto (YYZ) and Chicago O’Hare (ORD) to Toronto Pearson (YYZ). In
North America, Toronto (YYZ) is featured in five of the top 10
international markets. Los Angeles (LAX) to San Francisco (SFO) is the
busiest route in North America and ninth busiest in the world.
London Heathrow is the only European hub with routes (from New York JFK
and Dublin) ranking among the top 20 busiest international. Within
Europe, Amsterdam (AMS) to London (LHR) is the third-busiest
international route, with 13,115 operating flights annually.
“Asia is once again home to the world’s busiest routes. In addition to
the dominant role played by Hong Kong, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur and
Jakarta have become Asia’s new ‘golden triangle,’ offering similar
benefits to major U.S. hubs, Boston, New York and Washington,” said John
Grant, senior analyst with OAG. “While Asia and North America lead the
global rankings, connectivity at London Heathrow remains critical for
global air travel, with seven of the region’s busiest long-haul routes
ending at the airport.”
OAG’s full analysis includes regional insights for Asia Pacific, Europe,
Latin America, North America and the Middle East and Africa, with short,
medium and long-haul route categorization. For OAG’s full criteria and
more insights, access
the complete analysis here.
