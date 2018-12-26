South Korea keeps 2 percent inflation target, cautious on economy

The Bank of Korea announced the target effective Jan. 1 while presenting a cautious view on the economy for 2019. Through last month, the annual inflation rate averaged 1.5 percent over three years.

In a separate statement, the central bank said it would maintain the current accommodative monetary policy stance in 2019, but did not elaborate on the near-term direction of rates after having raised the policy rate in November.

The BOK said Asia's fourth-largest economy would expand at a pace close to its potential growth rate and that demand-side inflation pressure was low, which analysts took as suggesting no pressure for a rate hike next year.

The central bank "is acknowledging there is no reason to raise interest rates further", said Kong Dong-rak, a fixed-income analyst at Daishin Securities.

The BOK raised the benchmark interest rate <KROCRT=ECI> 25 basis points to 1.75 percent on Nov. 30, the first tightening in a year and almost wholly aimed at cooling household debt growth.

Analysts expect steady interest rates in 2019 as economic growth is widely expected to slow due to sluggish investment and cooling exports.

By law, the BOK sets an inflation target and operate monetary policy with the main purpose of keeping consumer inflation around that level. Financial stability is another mandate.

The BOK said it has removed the three-year time limit on the inflation target as volatility in consumer prices has been reduced, and that it would now review the inflation target every two years.

