Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

South Korea keeps 2 percent inflation target, cautious on economy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/26/2018 | 04:40am CET
Women look at their moblie phones in the Hongdae area of Seoul

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's central bank, which has had a 2.0 percent inflation target the past three years, said on Wednesday it will use that same figure on an open-ended basis.

The Bank of Korea announced the target effective Jan. 1 while presenting a cautious view on the economy for 2019. Through last month, the annual inflation rate averaged 1.5 percent over three years.

In a separate statement, the central bank said it would maintain the current accommodative monetary policy stance in 2019, but did not elaborate on the near-term direction of rates after having raised the policy rate in November.

The BOK said Asia's fourth-largest economy would expand at a pace close to its potential growth rate and that demand-side inflation pressure was low, which analysts took as suggesting no pressure for a rate hike next year.

The central bank "is acknowledging there is no reason to raise interest rates further", said Kong Dong-rak, a fixed-income analyst at Daishin Securities.

The BOK raised the benchmark interest rate <KROCRT=ECI> 25 basis points to 1.75 percent on Nov. 30, the first tightening in a year and almost wholly aimed at cooling household debt growth.

Analysts expect steady interest rates in 2019 as economic growth is widely expected to slow due to sluggish investment and cooling exports.

By law, the BOK sets an inflation target and operate monetary policy with the main purpose of keeping consumer inflation around that level. Financial stability is another mandate.

The BOK said it has removed the three-year time limit on the inflation target as volatility in consumer prices has been reduced, and that it would now review the inflation target every two years.

(Additional reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

By Choonsik Yoo

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:05aSouth Korea December exports seen rising only slowly year-on-year amid China-U.S. dispute - Reuters poll
RE
06:01aSingapore November factory output rises 7.6 percent year-on-year, beats forecast
RE
05:58aYuan inches lower vs dollar in holiday-thinned trade
RE
05:47aBOJ's Kuroda warns of heightening global risks
RE
05:34aThai central bank wary of fragility in financial system
RE
05:24aDollar totters as U.S. politics, Fed worries weigh
RE
05:24aNissan's Kelly examined at Japanese hospital after securing bail
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:10aJapan PM Abe says economy's fundamentals remain strong
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MEDMIRA INC : MEDMIRA : Management Cease Trade Order Update
2JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB SPA : JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Juve to rest Cristiano against Atalanta
3KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED : KEPPEL : secures marine contracts worth around S$300m
4MAZDA MOTOR CORP : MAZDA MOTOR : Production and Sales Results for November 2018 (Flash Report)
5STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP. ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.