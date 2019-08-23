Log in
South Korea officially notifies Japan of ending of intelligence-sharing pact - NHK

08/23/2019 | 03:15am EDT

TOKYO (Reuters) - South Korea has officially notified Japan that it is ending their intelligence-sharing pact, public broadcaster NH reported, citing the Japanese foreign ministry.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

