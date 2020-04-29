South Korea parliament approves second supplementary budget this year - finance ministry

South Korea's parliament on Thursday approved the government's second supplementary budget of this year to fund cash payments promised to all families amid the coronavirus pandemic, the finance ministry said in a statement.

Lawmakers from the ruling Democratic and opposition parties approved the bill at a revised 12.2 trillion won ($10.06 billion), bringing the government's total spending to 531.1 trillion won for this year.

The government will issue an additional 3.4 trillion won of deficit-covering bonds.

