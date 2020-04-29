Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

South Korea parliament approves second supplementary budget this year - finance ministry

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/29/2020 | 12:30pm EDT

South Korea's parliament on Thursday approved the government's second supplementary budget of this year to fund cash payments promised to all families amid the coronavirus pandemic, the finance ministry said in a statement.

Lawmakers from the ruling Democratic and opposition parties approved the bill at a revised 12.2 trillion won ($10.06 billion), bringing the government's total spending to 531.1 trillion won for this year.

The government will issue an additional 3.4 trillion won of deficit-covering bonds.

(Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Tom Brown)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:39pAnthem sees more people opting for govt plans as coronavirus hammers job market
RE
12:38pIITA INTERNATIONAL INSTITUTE OF TROPICAL AGRICUL : Maize project supports partners in COVID-19 response
PU
12:30pSouth Korea parliament approves second supplementary budget this year - finance ministry
RE
12:30pJUUL PLANS TO CUT A THIRD OF ITS WORKFORCE : Wsj
RE
12:26pOil prices surge after U.S. crude inventories rise less than feared
RE
12:25pOil prices surge after U.S. crude inventories rise less than feared
RE
12:23pAAFA AMERICAN APPAREL AND FOOTWEAR ASSOCIATION : Welcomes USTR Intellectual Property Rights Reports
PU
12:21pChina committed to Phase 1 trade deal despite pandemic - U.S. official
RE
12:21pFrance's Michelin says it has funds to deal with coronavirus crisis
RE
12:19pBlue Apron shares sink as coronavirus order bump fails to boost sales
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Audit Concerns Sink Wirecard Stock
2AMS AG : Sensor maker AMS gives upbeat outlook, shares up 22%
3VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : sees second-quarter operating loss over coronavirus impact
4NEXT : NEXT : shores up finances as sales crash in British lockdown
5INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : IAG PENCE : Goldman Sachs keeps its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group