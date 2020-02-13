Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

South Korea pledges emergency steps as coronavirus hits economy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/13/2020 | 10:56pm EST
People wear masks to protect themselves against a new coronavirus at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul

South Korea's two economic policy chiefs pledged on Friday to deploy emergency measures to minimise the impact on the economy from the coronavirus outbreak in China.

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki and Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol made the remarks at start of their meeting, as South Korea's economy is widely expected to be hit hard by the epidemic because of its close business ties with its giant neighbour.

Governor Lee said the central bank was working on financial aid packages for those sectors directly affected by the spreading coronavirus, but gave no indication on whether it would lower interest rates to support the economy.

(Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Choonsik Yoo & Shri Navaratnam)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
12:35aVietnam looks to Indian market to ease virus hit to farm exports
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:11aJapan's policymakers brace for Q4 GDP slump, growing coronavirus risks
RE
02/13Oil prices stabilise, set for weekly gain on hopes for supply cut
RE
02/13Tepid as virus anxiety weighs; Thailand rises on energy stocks
RE
02/13Oil prices stabilise, set for weekly gain on hopes for supply cut
RE
02/13NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
02/13NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/13Coronavirus seen shaving 0.2 ppt off Japan's 2020 GDP growth - Reuters poll
RE
02/13XI : Nation can limit impact of epidemic
PU
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1JVCKENWOOD CORPORATION : RESULTS AND FORECAST BRIEFING THIRD QUARTER OF FISCAL YEAR ENDING MARCH 2020（P..
2CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY : CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : A timeline on rail disruptions by anti-pipelin..
3TESLA INC. : TESLA : Raising More Than $2 Billion as It Discloses New SEC Inquiry
4LUCKIN COFFEE INC. : LUCKIN COFFEE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Ha..
5WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD : WOODSIDE PETROLEUM : Full-Year 2019 Results Briefing and Correction of Annual Report
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group