Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

South Korea posts biggest economic decline since 2008

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/22/2020 | 07:40pm EDT
People wearing face masks to protect themselves against contracting the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), walk on a street in central Seoul

The coronavirus pandemic pushed South Korea's economy into its biggest contraction since 2008 in the first quarter, as self-isolation hit consumption and kept businesses closed and global trade slumped.

Gross domestic product decreased by a seasonally adjusted 1.4% in the first quarter from three months earlier, the central bank said on Thursday, a slightly smaller decline than the 1.5% contraction seen in a Reuters survey and reversing 1.3% growth in the fourth quarter.

Highlighting the challenges in domestic demand, private consumption shrank 6.4% on-quarter to mark the worst reading since a 13.8% contraction in the first quarter of 1998, during the Asia Financial Crisis.

"The economy is likely to contract for at least another quarter as hard times will continue for exports," Moon Jung-hui, an economist at KB Bank said.

"Consumption will improve especially on increased fiscal expenditure, but exports of key items including petrochemical products will suffer."

Since late January, the economy has been paralysed by self-isolation containment across the country, which kept businesses and shops closed and workers stuck at home.

The government on Sunday began relaxing some social distancing rules, but Asia's fourth-largest economy is spiraling toward its first technical recession since 2003, defined as two straight quarters of decline, as the pandemic stymies an export recovery.

Thursday's data showed exports declined 2% from the fourth quarter, while construction investment and capital investment rose 1.3% and 0.2%, respectively.

Exports for the first 20 days of April plunged nearly 27% on-year, and shipments are set to shrink further over the coming months as top trading partners such as Europe and the United States remain in lockdown.

From a year earlier, the economy grew 1.3% in the first quarter, slowing from 2.3% growth in the fourth quarter and compared with 0.6% seen in the poll.

Investors worry a slump in the Chinese economy could severely dent global growth and demand for key South Korean exports items including memory chips and petrochemical products.

The Chinese economy -- which has generated nearly a third of global growth in recent years -- suffered its first contraction since 1992.

The pressure on South Korea's economy is expected to persist over coming months, with a Reuters poll predicting gross domestic product to shrink 0.1% this year. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) sees an even bigger 1.2% contraction.

By Cynthia Kim

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:26pBOJ says to shorten policy meeting to one day on April 27
RE
08:18p66 Industry Organizations Appeal to Governments to Address the Economic Crisis Caused by COVID-19
PU
08:18pBHP : 3D Printing helps us support Saskatchewan healthcare workers
PU
08:14pDelta to raise $3 billion in debt to combat virus fallout
RE
08:12pGermany agrees to more aid to shield workers, companies from coronavirus hit
RE
08:09pChina on slow road to recovery, but recession risk is high - Reuters poll
RE
08:08pBANK OF JAPAN : Schedule of the Monetary Policy Meeting 
PU
08:04pTokyo's Nikkei share average opens up 0.91 pct
RE
07:59pAsia stocks set to rise after Wall Street gains on oil rebound
RE
07:51pHong Kong's central bank sells HK$1.82 billion after HKD rises to trading limit
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. auto sales show signs of life after gloomy coronavirus March - J.D. Power
21-800-FLOWERS.COM, INC. : 1 800 FLOWERS COM : Sycamore Partners backs out of coronavirus-stricken deal for Vic..
3CSX CORPORATION : CSX : pulls financial forecasts as profit and U.S. railroad volumes fall
4Boeing is sued for $336 million over canceled 737 MAX order
5DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER AG: Preliminary results for the first quarter 2020 and outlook for the financial year 202..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group