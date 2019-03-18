Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

South Korea radar and thermal camera system warns 'smartphone zombies' of traffic

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/18/2019 | 08:34pm EDT
A warning sign is projected next to a zebra crossing in Ilsan

ILSAN, South Korea (Reuters) - A city in South Korea, which has the world's highest smartphone penetration rate, has installed flickering lights and laser beams at a road crossing to warn "smartphone zombies" to look up and drivers to slow down, in the hope of preventing accidents.

The designers of the system were prompted by growing worry that more pedestrians glued to their phones will become casualties in a country that already has some of the highest road fatality and injury rates among developed countries.

State-run Korea Institute of Civil Engineering and Building Technology (KICT) believes its system of flickering lights at zebra crossings can warn both pedestrians and drivers.

In addition to red, yellow and blue LED lights on the pavement, "smombies" - smartphone zombies - will be warned by laser beam projected from power poles and an alert sent to the phones by an app that they are about to step into traffic.

"Increasing number of smombie accidents have occurred in pedestrian crossings, so these zombie lights are essential to prevent these pedestrian accidents," said KICT senior researcher Kim Jong-hoon.

The multi-dimensional warning system is operated by radar sensors and thermal cameras and comes with a price tag of 15 million won ($13,250) per crossing.

Drivers are alerted by the flashing lights, which have shown to be effective 83.4 percent of the time in the institute's tests involving about 1,000 vehicles.

In 2017, more than 1,600 pedestrians were killed in auto related accidents, which is about 40 percent of total traffic fatalities, according to data from the Traffic Accident Analysis System.

South Korea has the world’s highest smartphone penetration rate, according to Pew Research Center, with about 94 percent of adults owning the devices in 2017, compared with 77 percent in the United States and 59 percent in Japan.

For now, the smombie warning system is installed only in Ilsan, a suburban city about 30 km northwest of the capital, Seoul, but is expected to go nationwide, according to the institute.

Kim Dan-hee, a 23-year-old resident of Ilsan, welcomed the system, saying she was often too engrossed in her phone to remember to look at traffic.

"This flickering light makes me feel safe as it makes me look around again, and I hope that we can have more of these in town,” she said.

(Reporting by Minwoo Park; Editing by Jack Kim, Robert Birsel)

By Minwoo Park

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:25pGOVERNMENT OF ALBERTA : Province increases oil production limits
PU
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
08:58pDOLLAR INDEX : weaker on dovish Fed bets, sterling seesaws
RE
08:51pAsian shares steady ahead of Fed meeting; May's Brexit deal in chaos
RE
08:50pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : Property prices fall 2.4% in the December quarter 2018 (Media Release)
PU
08:45pU S SENATE COMMITTEE ON ENVIRONMENT AND PUBLIC WO : Carper Testifies at EPA Hearing to Defend the Mercury and Air Toxics Standards (MATS) Rule
PU
08:41pOil prices hover near 2019 highs as OPEC supply cuts support
RE
08:40pAUSTRALIAN WOOL INNOVATION : industry reaches consensus on changes to AWI constitution
PU
08:34pSouth Korea radar and thermal camera system warns 'smartphone zombies' of traffic
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : Ethiopia and Indonesia crash parallels heap pressure on Boeing
2LG UPLUS CORP : Nvidia partners with Softbank to deploy cloud gaming servers in Japan
3Elon Musk tweet about Tesla violates settlement agreement, U.S. regulator tells court
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Canada re-examining Boeing 737 MAX approval after FAA certification probe
5U.S. Chip Makers Fear Trap in a Trade Deal With China -- 3rd Update

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.