South Korea's April 1-20 exports collapse as pandemic wrecks global demand

Imports also dropped 18.6%, compared to a 4.0% rise in the previous month, according to Korea Customs Service data on Tuesday.

By products, overseas sales of semiconductors tumbled 14.9%, while those of petrochemical products, car components and wireless devices plummeted 53.5%, 49.8% and 30.7%, respectively.

By destination, shipments to China fell 17.0%, while those to the United States and the European Union also slumped 17.5% and 32.6%, respectively.

