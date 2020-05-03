Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

South Korea's April factory activity suffers severely as export orders shrink at record pace - PMI

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/03/2020 | 08:41pm EDT
Pocket calculator is seen on steel products at a steel works in Seoul

South Korea's factories were ravaged by the coronavirus outbreak in April, as worldwide lockdowns sent activity tumbling at its sharpest pace since the global financial crisis with exporters battered by the worst slump in orders in 16 years.

The IHS Markit purchasing managers' index (PMI) skidded to 41.6 in April, the lowest reading since January 2009 and below the 50-mark that separates contraction from expansion, as the pandemic brought the global economy to a standstill.

The private survey, released on Monday, had a headline reading of 44.2 in the previous month.

"Panel member reports suggest that automobile-related industries are being hit particularly hard by shutdowns overseas such as in North America and Europe, while severe supply chain dislocations mean that factories that do stay open are operating below capacity," IHS Markit economist Joe Hayes said in a statement.

The pandemic's impact on global demand was telling.

Total new orders dived the most in 11 years, while export orders suffered the worst contraction on record since the survey series began in April 2004 due to factory closures both at home and from abroad.

The survey results back last week's data showing equally grim export trade numbers for April, which also showed shipments shrinking at the fastest pace since the height of the financial crisis over a decade ago.

Factory shutdowns due to reduced global demand led to a plunge in production, with the index tumbling to 34.0 from 38.5 a month earlier.

"Although China, South Korea's biggest export market, appears to be slowly re-opening for business, it's clear this will be far from sufficient to offset the severe weakness elsewhere," Hayes said.

"It's certainly going to be a challenge for South Korean policymakers to prop up an economy that's so reliant on global trade."

South Korea's economy, Asia's fourth largest, suffered its biggest contraction since 2008 in the first quarter as the pandemic took a heavy toll on businesses and consumers.

The government has pledged stimulus packages totalling about 240 trillion won ($196.82 billion) to tackle the economic impact from the virus outbreak.

Monday's survey also showed firms froze hiring and sacked employees to cope with the sharp downturn in production and sales. The rate of job shedding was the joint-strongest on record.

Businesses were seen taking an even pessimistic view than in March, bringing the future output index to a new record low since the data was first recorded in April 2012.

More than 3.45 million people have been infected with coronavirus across the world, according to a Reuters tally, with nationwide infections in South Korea surpassing 10,750.

(Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:44pBOBOK TIL YOU DROP : South Koreans roar back to malls as coronavirus curbs ease
RE
09:43pAustralia job advertisements plunge record 53.1% in April - ANZ
RE
09:39pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : Dwelling approvals stable in March (Media Release)
PU
09:39pBusinesses expect ongoing COVID-19 financial impacts (Media Release)
PU
09:24pCASTILLO COPPER : Resumption of Trade
PU
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
08:41pSouth Korea's April factory activity suffers severely as export orders shrink at record pace - PMI
RE
08:36pDollar firm but stocks, oil under pressure as U.S.-China tensions rise
RE
08:27pOil prices lower on U.S.-China trade tension
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Shares of Australia's Afterpay soar after the big reveal of Tencent as a shareholde..
2LYNAS CORPORATION LIMITED : LYNAS : Rare earths producer Lynas to restart Malaysia plant at 70% production rat..
3SHANGHAI JUNSHI BIOSCIENCES CO., LTD : SHANGHAI JUNSHI BIOSCIENCES : Eli Lilly Ink Covid-19 Deal
4CSE GLOBAL LIMITED : CSE GLOBAL : Adjourned Annual General Meeting And Extraordinary General Meeting To Be Hel..
5FSB consults on guidance on assessing the adequacy of financial resources for CCP resolution

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group