Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

South Korea's August exports seen falling for sixth month on fewer working days - Reuters poll

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/28/2020 | 01:09am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A truck drives between shipping containers at a container terminal at Incheon port in Incheon

South Korea's exports likely shrunk for a sixth straight month in August, as effects from fewer working days outweighed a gradual recovery in global demand as more countries relax coronavirus lockdowns, a Reuters poll showed on Friday.

August shipments were expected to have contracted 11.5% from a year earlier, according to a median estimate of a Reuters poll of 11 economists, compared with a 7.0% drop in preliminary data for the first 20 days of the month and a 7.1% decline in July.

There were 22 working days in August, 1.5 days less than last year.

"The sharper decline in August exports is due to fewer working days ... The average per-day exports, however, were seen shrinking at a slower pace, underpinning continued recovery momentum," said Lee Sang-jae, economist at Eugene Investment & Securities.

Other economists also believe exports are slowly turning the corner, given improving demand from the nation's major trading partners China and the United States, particularly for electronics.

South Korea's economy relies heavily on trade, with exports and imports accounting for 63.7% of its 2019 nominal GDP.

On Thursday, the Bank of Korea sharply downgraded its 2020 economic projection to a 1.3% contraction, the worst in more than two decades, from a previous forecast for a 0.2% decline, given a resurgence in virus infections.

South Korea has reported triple-digit daily jumps in new cases for over two weeks, but the government stopped short of shifting the country up to the highest level of social distancing measures on Friday, as it stood cautious about further economic fallout.

August imports were expected to tumble 15.2% year-on-year, far worse than a 11.6% plunge in July.

"Imports will continue to shrink by a double-digit rate as a resurgence in coronavirus slows recovery in domestic demand," said Ha Keon-hyeong, Shinhan Investment Corp economist.

Meanwhile, 10 economists predicted industrial output in July would rise by a seasonally adjusted 1.9% month-on-month, slower than 7.2% in June, but they worry data going forward may worsen, reflecting the virus spread.

Ten economists also estimated consumer prices would rise a median 0.4% in August from a year earlier, faster than 0.3% in the previous month.

By Joori Roh and Jihoon Lee

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:29aHong Kong retail property transactions rise after mortgage rules loosened
RE
01:28aJapan prime minister shinzo abe has decided to resign -source
RE
01:27aChina stocks rise on economic recovery, listings momentum
RE
01:26aHow possible successors stack up if Japan PM Abe resigns
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:15aNikkei extends losses, down 2%
RE
01:13aDollar/yen falls as much as 0.4% to 106.10 after report on abe resignation
RE
01:13aJapanese yen rises about 0.5% to session high of 106.10 yen per dollar after nhk reports japan pm to resign
RE
01:10aJapanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe set to resign - NHK
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC. : United Airlines announces biggest pilot job cut in its history
2NIO LIMITED : NIO INC :. Announces Proposed Offering of 75,000,000 American Depositary Shares
3ALPHABET INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Facebook says Apple rejected its attempt to tell users about App Store fees
4BALTA GROUP NV : BALTA : H1 2020 Results
5APPLE INC. : U.S. big tech dominates stock market after monster rally, leaving investors on edge
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group