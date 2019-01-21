South Korea's Economy Grows at Slowest Pace in 6 Years

By Kwanwoo Jun



SEOUL--South Korea's economy grew at its slowest annual pace in six years, despite an unexpectedly strong pickup in the final quarter of 2018.

Growth of 2.7% in 2018 was slower than the 3.1% expansion a year earlier and illustrates how China's slowdown is rippling across neighboring economies as Beijing and Washington spar over trade. Still, the outcome matched the Bank of Korea's annual growth forecast.

Exports shrank sharply in the fourth quarter on sluggish sales of semiconductors, although this was partly offset by government spending and an improvement in private consumption. Construction showed signs of a turnaround after a deep contraction.

Korea's gross domestic product grew by a seasonally adjusted 1.0% in the final quarter from the prior three months. That represented an acceleration on 0.6% growth in the economy, and beat the median forecast of economists who had tipped a similar rate of expansion.

When compared to the previous year, the economy expanded by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. That was much stronger than the 2% pace in the third quarter and exceeded the median forecast of 2.8% growth.

The data came a day after China reported its slowest growth in nearly three decades last year. Around a quarter of South Korea's go to China, so its economy is especially vulnerable to swings in the economic fortunes of its neighbor. Korean shipments shrank on-year in both November and December.

Declining memory-chip prices led to the first drop in Korea's semiconductor exports in more than two years in December, customs data show. Korea is home to Samsung Electronics Co. and other global chip suppliers.

The Bank of Korea in October trimmed its growth forecast to 2.7% this year.

Most economists expect the central bank will revise down its growth and inflation outlook this year while standing pat on interest rates when it meets on Thursday.

