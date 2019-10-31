Log in
South Korea's Exports Fell for 11th Month in October

10/31/2019 | 08:48pm EDT

By Kwanwoo Jun

South Korea's exports declined for the 11th consecutive month in October, as it continues to feel the pinch from global trade tensions.

Exports fell 14.7% from a year earlier to $46.78 billion, a steeper decline than the prior month's 11.7% drop, according to preliminary data released by the trade ministry on Friday.

The latest reading was largely in line with a median forecast of a 14.4% decline in a poll by The Wall Street Journal.

Imports decreased 14.6% from a year earlier to $41.39 billion after a 5.6% drop in the previous month, with the trade surplus coming in at $5.39 billion. The median forecast was for a 13.8% fall in imports and $5.00 billion in trade surplus.

The U.S.-China trade dispute continued to weigh on the trade-reliant economy, with South Korean shipments to the world's two biggest economies falling sharply on year in October.

Korean memory chips, petrochemicals and refined oil were among the items badly hit by the global economic slowdown amid the trade tensions.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.22% 58.84 Delayed Quote.13.78%
WTI 0.15% 54.23 Delayed Quote.22.14%
