Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

South Korea's Exports Weakened by Coronavirus in March

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/31/2020 | 08:44pm EDT

By Kwanwoo Jun

South Korea's exports shrank in March as global demand took a hit from the coronavirus pandemic.

Outbound shipments fell 0.2% from a year earlier to $46.91 billion following the prior month's revised 4.3% gain, according to Trade Ministry data on Wednesday.

The median forecast of seven economists polled by The Wall Street Journal was for a 1.8% increase in March exports.

Imports dropped 0.3% from a year earlier to $41.87 billion after a revised 1.5% rise in the previous month. The trade surplus for March was $5.04 billion.

The median forecast was for a 3.3% increase in imports and a $5.30 billion surplus.

Korea's exports of memory chips fell 2.7% from the year before in March.

Shipments overseas of refined oil and petrochemicals dropped 5.9% and 9.0%, respectively, because of soft demand from China, the ministry said.

The country's trade outlook remains tough with the spread of the virus weighing on global growth, it said.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:52pFiat Chrysler does not see delay in PSA merger, FIOM union says
RE
09:47pEXCLUSIVE : U.S. aims to lease space in emergency oil stockpile, after buying plan cancelled - sources
RE
09:47pEXCLUSIVE : U.S. aims to lease space in emergency oil stockpile, after buying plan canceled - sources
RE
09:45p'Very material' contraction likely in Australia due to coronavirus - central bank minutes
RE
09:41pThailand Manufacturing PMI Hits Record Low in March
DJ
09:41pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : Dwelling approvals rise in February (Media Release)
PU
09:27pSouth Korea March exports slip as virus hit outweighs surging chip demand
RE
09:26pTaiwan's stimulus response to virus could reach $33 billion - media
RE
09:23pRisk currencies ease, yen firms as investors brace for global downturn
RE
09:23pOil prices mixed, U.S. inventory build-up heightens oversupply concerns
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Statement on 2019 fourth interim dividend and 2020 ordinary share dividends
2ASIAN MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED : ASIAN MINERAL RESOURCES : Update on Acquisition of Economic Interest in the ..
3INV METALS INC. : INV METALS : ANNOUNCES UPDATED POSITIVE FEASIBILITY STUDY FOR THE LOMA LARGA GOLD-COPPER-SIL..
4AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : U.S. backs minimum flights on airline routes in assistance review
5ALUMINIUM : U.S. launches probes into imports of aluminium sheet from 18 countries

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group