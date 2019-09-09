Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

South Korea's Hyundai Oilbank to add new crude units by late 2021 - source

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/09/2019 | 10:54pm EDT
A Hyundai Oilbank logo is seen at a gas station in Seoul

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Hyundai Oilbank, South Korea's smallest refiner by capacity, plans to add a new crude distillation unit (CDU) and a vacuum distillation unit (VDU) by late 2021, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

The refiner aims to build a 200,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) CDU and a 100,000-bpd VDU between the third and fourth quarter of 2021 as part of its expansion plan, said the source who declined to be identified, as he was not authorised to speak to media.

A Hyundai Oilbank spokesman declined to comment.

In early May, Hyundai Oilbank had announced a plan to invest 360 billion won ($302.04 million) to build the new units, but did not specify capacity and timing details.

Hyundai Oilbank has a total refining capacity of 690,000 bpd, including its 170,000-bpd condensate splitter in the southwestern city of Daesan.

(Reporting by Jane Chung; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:12aOPUS INTERNATIONAL CONSULTANTS : Te Wiki o te Reo Māori
PU
12:10aInvesting in climate adaptation can spur trillions in benefits - report
RE
09/09EXCLUSIVE : Repsol in advanced talks to buy Exxon assets in Gulf of Mexico - sources
RE
09/09ADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Samoa Partner to Enhance Safety, Security of Apia Port
PU
09/09ADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Launches 50th Edition of Asia-Pacific Statistical Report and New Database
PU
09/09ADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Strong Public Institutions Critical to Providing Effective Public Services in Southeast Asia — ADB–OECD Report
PU
09/09ERA ECONOMIC REGULATION AUTHORITY : Notice - Goldfields Gas Pipeline - Quarterly Reference Tariff Variation - 1 October 2019
PU
09/09RETAIL SALES SURVEY IN JULY 2019 : Retail Sales Growth Accelerating
PU
09/09Asian stocks mostly weaker on steep Chinese factory price declines
RE
09/09Indonesia's July retail sales grow 2.4% year on year - central bank survey
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TOLL BROTHERS INC : Toll Brothers, Inc. Prices $400 Million of Senior Notes
2Dollar drifts down as trade-deal progress stokes cautious risk appetite
3PEUGEOT : Carmakers near CO2 cliff-edge in electrification race
4Canada's Suncor to install cogeneration units at oil sands plant for C$1.4 billion
5SoftBank urges WeWork to shelve IPO over valuation concerns - FT

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group