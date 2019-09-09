South Korea's Hyundai Oilbank to add new crude units by late 2021 - source

The refiner aims to build a 200,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) CDU and a 100,000-bpd VDU between the third and fourth quarter of 2021 as part of its expansion plan, said the source who declined to be identified, as he was not authorised to speak to media.

A Hyundai Oilbank spokesman declined to comment.

In early May, Hyundai Oilbank had announced a plan to invest 360 billion won ($302.04 million) to build the new units, but did not specify capacity and timing details.

Hyundai Oilbank has a total refining capacity of 690,000 bpd, including its 170,000-bpd condensate splitter in the southwestern city of Daesan.

