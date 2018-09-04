South Korea's Inflation Decelerates to 1.4% in August

By Kwanwoo Jun



SEOUL--South Korean inflation slowed to 1.4% in August, weakening the case for the central bank to tighten monetary policy.

The benchmark inflation reading, based on the consumer price index, edged down from July's 1.5% pace and moved further away from the central bank's 2% annual inflation target. The August CPI missed the median market forecast for a 1.5% increase.

Compared with the prior month, the CPI rose 0.5% in August, beating the market expectations for a 0.4% increase. In July, the index edged down 0.2%.

Core CPI, which strips out volatile energy and food prices, rose 0.9% in August from a year ago, down from a 1.1% increase in the prior month. It ticked down 0.2% sequentially in August, compared with a 0.1% gain in July.

The Bank of Korea has recently hinted it intends to tighten policy further, but still-subdued inflation and weak job growth have kept it from action. The bank last week kept interest rates unchanged in a 6-1 vote, with one dissenter calling for a rate increase for the second straight session.

The bank last raised interest rates in November. Still, many economists expect one increase by the end of this year.

The bank has expected inflation to gradually pick up to hit its 2% target next year.

Inflation averaged 1.9% in 2017, up from an average of 1% in 2016.

-- Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com