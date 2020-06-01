Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

South Korea's Inflation Slows to Eight-Month Low in May

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/01/2020 | 05:32pm EDT

By Kwanwoo Jun

South Korea's consumer inflation slowed to an eight-month low in May as the coronavirus pandemic continued to weigh on the economy.

The benchmark consumer-price index fell 0.3% from a year earlier after the prior month's 0.1% gain, said the statistical office Tuesday.

The latest reading--the lowest since September--missed market expectations for a 0.2% decrease.

The office attributed the waker-than-expected inflation to lower global oil prices due to the pandemic-suppressed demand.

Compared with the prior month, the index fell 0.2% in May in line with market expectations. The latest reading followed the previous month's 0.6% decrease.

Core CPI, which strips out volatile energy and food prices, edged up 0.1% from a year ago in May, unchanged from the prior month's pace. From a month ago, it also gained 0.1%, compared with the previous month's 0.2% fall.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.45% 38.54 Delayed Quote.-46.38%
WTI 0.62% 35.443 Delayed Quote.-45.35%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:54pFacebook, Snapchat join chorus of companies condemning George Floyd death, racism
RE
05:43pVisa sees recovery in U.S. payments volume in May
RE
05:39pStocks rise on recovery hopes
RE
05:32pSouth Korea's Inflation Slows to Eight-Month Low in May
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:15pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:15pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:09pCommunications Services Up On Reopening Optimism -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:08pTech Up Amid Deal Activity - Tech Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA : JP Morgan raises its recommendation to Buy
2GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : trades that made millions on COVID-19 drug news raise eyebrows
3MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : Announces First Participants in Each Age Cohort Dosed in Phase 2 Study of mRNA Vacci..
4PFIZER, INC. : Pfizer Down Nearly 8%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease in Over 11 Years -- Data Talk
5BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY : BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Announces Commercial Launch and Availability of ZEPOSIA®..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group