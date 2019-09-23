Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

South Korea's KOGAS signs 15-year contract with BP to import U.S. LNG

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/23/2019 | 07:39pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of KOGAS (Korea Gas Corporation) is pictured at the 26th World Gas Conference in Paris

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's state-run Korea Gas Corp signed an agreement with BP to buy 1.58 million tonnes of U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) for 15 years starting 2025, its energy ministry said on Tuesday.

The LNG will be delivered from Freeport LNG terminal or Calcasieu Pass. The deal could be expendable for three years at a seller's option and is estimated to be worth up to $9.61 billion for 18 years, the ministry said.

South Korea, the world's third largest LNG importer, imports most of its super chilled fuel through the country's sole LNG wholesaler KOGAS, which typically ships in between 35 and 40 million tonnes a year, mainly from Qatar and Australia.

The United States is South Korea's third largest LNG supplier, while South Korea is the top importer of U.S. LNG.

In the first eight months of the year, South Korea imported 4.82 million tonnes of LNG from the United States, up 5.5% from 4.57 million tonnes during the same period a year earlier, according to customs data. Imports from the United States made up 18% of the country's total LNG imports.

The ministry said the deal would strengthen bilateral energy cooperation and help South Korea diversify its LNG import sources.

KOGAS currently brings in 2.8 million tonnes a year of U.S. LNG processed by Cheniere under a 20-year supply deal starting 2017.

(Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Chris Reese and Arun Koyyur)

Stocks treated in this article : Korea Gas Corp, BP plc
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC -0.40% 518.9 Delayed Quote.5.05%
KOREA GAS CORP End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:42pBANK OF CHINA : Notification letter and request form to non-registered shareholders - notification on publication of 2019 interim report
PU
08:39pPAYPAL : Australia orders audit of Paypal to ensure local unit complying with money laundering, terror laws
RE
08:38pU.S.-Japan trade deal hits snag as Tokyo seeks assurances on car tariffs
RE
08:37pWAMEJA : Appendix 3Y
PU
08:37pWAMEJA : Director / PDMR dealing
PU
08:37pBANK OF CHINA : Notification letter and change request form to existing registered shareholders - notification on publication of 2019 interim report
PU
08:36pJapan September factory activity shrinks most in seven months, new orders contract - PMI
RE
08:35pDeep Yellow Limited Reptile Project Change of Scope - PFS Initiated
AW
08:33pFACEBOOK : to buy brain science start-up CTRL-labs
RE
08:32pHyundai Motor Group, Aptiv to set up $4 billion self-driving car venture
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : EXCLUSIVE: We Company CEO Neumann starts talks on his role at WeWork parent - sources
2UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC : UNITED RUSAL : SUSTAINABILITY LINKED PRE-EXPORT FINANCE FACILITY
3TESLA'S MUSK PUSHED FOR SOLARCITY DEAL DESPITE MAJOR CASH CRUNCH: lawsuit
4SERCO GROUP PLC : SERCO : Portrait to honour fallen Victoria Cross hero
5Hyundai Motor Group, Aptiv to set up $4 billion self-driving car venture

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group