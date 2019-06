Industrial production shrank by a seasonally adjusted 1.7% in May from a month earlier, well off a 0.6% fall tipped in a Reuters survey. Capital investment tumbled by 8.2%, the second-worst outcome in nearly three years.

Friday's data, one of the closest followed by the country's central bank and finance ministry, would add to pressure on the Bank of Korea to cut interest rates soon to support the economy.

