South Korea's Moon Looks to Reclaim Support With Plan for Big Spending Increase -- Update

By Kwanwoo Jun

SEOUL--South Korea's liberal government has proposed the biggest budget increase in a decade, with President Moon Jae-in pushing to follow through on a campaign promise to create more jobs for young people in Asia's fourth-largest economy as his popularity stumbles.

The budget proposal, released Tuesday by Seoul's Ministry of Economy and Finance, calls for a 9.7% increase in total government spending for 2019 to 470.5 trillion won ($424 billion)--the biggest annual gain since 2009. That is up from a 7.1% increase in this year's budget, before additional stimulus measures were adopted in May.

The budget would expand social welfare, provide financing for private companies to hire young people and create more public-sector jobs with the postal service and police, the ministry said. It has allocated a record 24 trillion won exclusively for creating jobs, up 22% from last year.

The move comes as public discontent grows over the worsening jobs picture, pushing down Mr. Moon's approval ratings, which topped 80% as recently as a few months ago--thanks in large part to his politically popular engagement effort with North Korea--have dropped to below 60%. That is the lowest level since his election in May last year.

Mr. Moon is pushing to overhaul the $1.5 trillion Korean economy, whose decades-old growth engine--relying on a handful of large conglomerates--is losing steam. The country's export-driven growth model is no longer creating as many jobs as before.

With an "income-led growth" economic policy, Mr. Moon has focused on raising employees' wages, improving household incomes and nurturing startups to boost consumption and increase employment, especially among youth.

Mr. Moon has pushed the minimum wage up sharply since taking charge in May last year. An 11% increase is set to take effect next year, following a record 16% increase this year.

Those efforts have yet to gain traction: The latest employment data showed there were 5,000 more jobs created from a year earlier in July, sharply down from June's 106,000 increase.

Critics say Mr. Moon's steep minimum-wage increases may have backfired, forcing small businesses, including mom-and-pop stores hiring many young part-timers, to reduce employment in response to rising labor costs.

The youth unemployment rate among those ages 25 to 34 hit a 19-year high of 6.4% in July, nearly double the country's headline jobless rate. For those ages 15 to 29, the unemployment rate stood at 9.3%.

Meanwhile, higher wages are cutting into corporate profit margins, and as a result, large Korean companies are accelerating the pace of overseas production and offshore investment, said Trinh D. Nguyen, a senior economist at Natixis.

"Labor intensive small and medium enterprises are not as flexible as larger firms and have to bear the brunt of high input costs, and they cope by reducing head count," Ms. Nguyen said.

Despite the setback in his approval rating, Mr. Moon has shown few signs of backing down on his new economic policy.

"The past economic paradigm has driven our economy into a low-growth trap, leading to an extreme polarization of income and an unfair economic system," Mr. Moon told a cabinet meeting Tuesday, calling on his deputies to "confidently" push forward with his slate of economic reforms. "The government's calling is to revive the economy in crisis with a new paradigm," Mr. Moon said.

Mr. Moon still faces daunting challenges. South Korea is wrestling with one of the world's lowest birthrates and one of the world's most quickly aging populations. The country has also seen its competitive edge in sectors such as automobiles, electronics and shipbuilding shrink as China steps up.

Even so, South Korea's economy as a whole is forecast to expand by 2.9% this year, following 3.1% growth in 2017, according to the central bank. Exports remain robust, driven by demand for memory chips and other goods.

Despite the planned spending increase, the government expects the country's fiscal health to remain sound next year thanks to larger-than-expected tax revenues this year. Government debt is expected to edge down to 39.4% of gross domestic product next year from an estimated 39.5% this year.

The government plans to send the budget plan to Parliament on Friday for approval.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com