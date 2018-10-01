Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

South Korea's SK Innovation says considering EV battery plant in U.S.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2018 | 04:56am CEST
The logo of SK Innovation is seen in front of its headquarters in Seoul

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's SK Innovation said on Monday it is considering building an electric vehicle battery plant in the United States as part of its effort to secure customers in one of the world's biggest electric vehicle (EV) markets.

The move came after U.S. President Donald Trump on May 23 ordered a 'Section 232' national security investigation into whether to impose a 25 percent tariff on vehicle and auto parts imported from other countries.

SK Innovation currently has Daimler and Hyundai Motor as its top consumers, but does not have U.S. clients.

"We are considering building a battery plant in southern part of the U.S. and at the moment two to three states are on the list," a spokeswoman for SK Innovation said, adding the timeframe for the plant and other details have not been decided.

"U.S. expansion aims to supply products to U.S. automakers. We can also expect tariff benefits, although this is not the major reason for the expansion," another company official told Reuters.

SK Innovation's cross-town rival, LG Chem, has a U.S. factory, which supplies to General Motors.

In August, SK Innovation, which owns South Korea's top refiner SK Energy and part of South Korea's No.3 conglomerate, announced its plan to build an electric vehicle battery factory in China by 2019, under a joint venture with BAIC Motor and Beijing Electronics. It is also building a battery plant in Hungary.

(Reporting by Haejin Choi and Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Sunil Nair)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAIMLER -2.23% 54.35 Delayed Quote.-23.23%
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION 0.00% 33.67 Delayed Quote.-17.86%
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO --End-of-day quote.
KIA MOTORS CORPORATION --End-of-day quote.
LG CHEM LTD --End-of-day quote.
SAMSUNG SDI CO LTD --End-of-day quote.
SK INNOVATION CO LTD --End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:32aRENT COM AU : International Tenants' Day 2018 opens conversation around renting in Australia
PU
06:30aCanntab Enters LOI for Bi-Lateral Sales & Distribution and Cannabis Oil Supply
NE
06:30aCANNTAB THERAPEUTICS : Enters LOI for Bi-Lateral Sales & Distribution and Cannabis Oil Supply
EQ
06:27aBARRAMUNDI : BRM NAV as at 30/9/18 - $0.7134
PU
06:26aECOBANK GHANA : Partners Ikoyi Club
AQ
06:26aSKYE BANK : Revocation of Skye Bank’s Licence, Inevitable, Analysts Say
AQ
06:26aUNION BANK OF NIGERIA : Adewale, Union Bank Executive Director Retires
AQ
06:26aC & I LEASING : Cabotage, Content Acts have opened opportunities in maritime sector — Otike-Obi
AQ
06:26aMANCHESTER UNITED : Mourinho could be sacked this week
AQ
06:26aCANNTAB THERAPEUTICS : Enters LOI for Bi-Lateral Sales & Distribution and Cannabis Oil Supply
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Canada, U.S. reach deal to save NAFTA as trilateral trade pact
2U.S., Canada confirm they have reached new trade deal with Mexico
3VISTEON CORP : VISTEON : Showcases Cockpit Electronics Technology to Support Electric Vehicles at EVS31 in Jap..
4TESLA : TESLA : SEC deal provides ammunition for U.S. probe, investor lawsuits
5HUSKY ENERGY INC. : HUSKY ENERGY : Canada's Husky Energy offers to buy MEG Energy in $5 billion deal
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.