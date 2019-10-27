Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

South Korea's central bank needs to prioritise inflation targeting - government think-tank

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/27/2019 | 11:19pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Elderly women prepare home grown vegetables for sale at the local market in downtown Gangneung

SEOUL (Reuters) - A state-run think-tank said on Monday that South Korea's central bank should focus more on meeting its inflation target than on financial stability, hinting that more rate cuts would be needed to lift falling prices.

"As consumer price inflation has persistently fallen short of monetary policy's inflation targeting, it is considered that the price stabilisation in our economy has not been fully accomplished," the Korea Development Institute (KDI) said in a report.

Consumer inflation expectations fell to a record low of 1.7% in October for the third straight month, a survey from the Bank of Korea (BOK) showed on Friday, while the country also recorded an annual fall in consumer price for the first time in September.

The BOK currently forecasts inflation to slow to 0.7% this year, far below its 2% target.

The KDI, which often conducts research for the government, said that the fall in prices was more sustained and serious than authorities have previously suggested.

"This year's slowing inflation seems to be caused by falling prices in the majority of products, instead of being driven by the government's welfare policy and a price plunge in some specific products," Jung Kyu-chul, fellow researcher at KDI said in the report.

"If monetary policy going forward focuses on price stabilisation as the top priority, there would be a low possibility of deflation."

The slowdown in both inflation and economic growth meant that weak demand-side pressure has been playing a leading role in slowing prices, Jung added.

The government and the central bank have played down the recent decline in prices, saying weak inflation was mostly technical and tentative, driven by government policy and weather conditions.

Earlier this month, the BOK trimmed its policy interest rate <KROCRT=ECI> for the second time in three months to 1.25%, matching a record low. It has left the door open to further easing, although another cut is not expected soon. The next policy meeting, the last of 2019, is on Nov. 29.

In the same report, KDI criticised the BOK's rate hike in November 2018 to curb a property boom and a surge in household debt, saying the action did not match the economic cycle and was not carried out to support price and economic stability.

(Reporting by Joori Roh; editing by Jane Wardell)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:38aOil drops after data shows industrial profits decline in China
RE
12:37aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Why Would The Fed Cut Interest Rates A 3rd Time In A Row Even As Stocks Near Records? Investors May Soon Find Out
DJ
12:30aMost Southeast Asian markets steady on progress in Sino-U.S. trade pact
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
10/27Dollar supported before Fed meeting, Brexit delay in focus
RE
10/27MARKET SNAPSHOT: Why Would The Fed Cut Interest Rates A 3rd Time In A Row Even As Stocks Near Records? Investors May Soon Find Out
DJ
10/27Prologis to buy warehouse rival Liberty in $12.6 billion deal
RE
10/27South Korea's central bank needs to prioritise inflation targeting - government think-tank
RE
10/27NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
10/27NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIA GROUP LIMITED : AIA : Hong Kong protests push insurer AIA to worst quarterly new business growth
2Prologis to buy warehouse rival Liberty in $12.6 billion deal
3POSEIDON NICKEL LIMITED : POSEIDON NICKEL : Quarterly Report to 30 September 2019
4Oil drops after data shows industrial profits decline in China
5IMMUTEP LIMITED : IMMUTEP : Operational Update
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group