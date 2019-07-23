Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

South Korea's economy may return to growth in second quarter, but Japan row a new risk - Reuters poll

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/23/2019 | 03:59am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Two large container ships and a tanker can be seen in construction in a ship yard close to Busan

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's economy probably returned to growth in the second quarter after a surprising contraction in the first, helped mainly by government spending, a Reuters poll found on Tuesday.

Asia's fourth-largest economy is estimated to have expanded by a seasonally adjusted 1.0% in the April-June period in sequential terms, according to the median forecast in the survey of 12 economists with estimates ranging from 0% to 1.3%.

It would be the best reading since the first quarter of 2018 but the 0.4% contraction in the January-March period brings the average for the first two quarters of 2019 to just 0.3%.

"The government has since implemented the already approved social infrastructure investment and welfare spending, boosting growth in the second quarter," said Park Chong-hoon, economist at Standard Chartered Bank Korea, referring to the slow implementation of budget spending earlier this year.

In year-on-year terms, second-quarter growth was expected to quicken slightly to 2.0% from 1.7% in the January-March period, according to the survey. Sixteen economists provided forecasts for year-on-year growth.

Despite the likely improved momentum in the second quarter, private-sector spending remains mostly depressed due to a year-long U.S.-China trade dispute that has weighed on global demand and Korea's exports.

Last week, South Korea's central bank delivered a surprise interest rate cut, while shaving this year's growth forecast to 2.2%, the lowest in a decade, as a brewing dispute with Japan piled further pressure on the economy. Japan has tightened export controls of high-tech materials used in smartphone displays and chips to South Korea.

The Bank of Korea said in a scheduled report to parliament on Tuesday that Japan's export curbs on key chip and display production materials were one of the top three risks to the domestic economy.

"Despite the Bank of Korea's pre-emptive rate cut, it is difficult to expect a clear rebound in the second half due to a delay in the extra budget approval and uncertainties in trade conditions," said Ahn So-eun, an analyst at IBK Securities.

South Korea's exports have fallen on-year for seven months in a row and shipments in the first 20 days of July were down 13.6% on year.

Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol told a news conference on Thursday the central bank has still room to respond to any further worsening in the economy, which analysts thought signalled the possibility of further rate cuts this year.

The BOK's deputy governor said later that second-quarter growth was expected around the lower-2% level in annual terms.

The Bank of Korea will release advance estimates of second-quarter gross domestic product at 8:00 a.m. on Thursday (2300 GMT on Wednesday).

(This copy corrects month in 10th paragraph to July)

(Editing by Choonsik Yoo and Jacqueline Wong)

By Joori Roh

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:33aTop investors lose $1 billion as China's Nasdaq-style board reverses on day two
RE
04:32aSouth African court grants urgent interdict halting disposal of Vedanta unit assets
RE
04:30aJapan keeps view of moderate economic recovery in July
RE
04:25aPound down for third day before Conservative Party election outcome
RE
04:17aChina state-owned firms' profits rise 7.2% year-on-year in first half
RE
04:13aLG Display says to diversify suppliers due to South Korea-Japan spat
RE
04:03aEuro zone banks expect rising loan demand in third quarter - ECB
RE
03:59aSouth Korea's economy may return to growth in second quarter, but Japan row a new risk - Reuters poll
RE
03:49aHuawei head says group can sign 'no backdoor' deal with any country - Italy paper
RE
03:44aBoE's Saunders says Brexit might stop rate hikes - Bloomberg
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INTEL CORPORATION : Trump agrees to prompt responses to license requests for Huawei sales
2UBS GROUP : Diversity helps UBS defy banking gloom with profit rise
3CONTINENTAL AG : CONTINENTAL : Cuts 2019 Outlook on Global Car Production Slump
4DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : China's BAIC buys 5% Daimler stake to cement alliance
5BANCO SANTANDER : BANCO SANTANDER : Popular costs and weak UK push Santander profit 18% lower

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group