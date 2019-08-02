South Korea says U.S. concerned about Japan's new trade move against Seoul

Kang Kyung-wha said she had "substantial regret" and Tokyo should take responsibility for pressing ahead with the move, despite efforts by Seoul and Washington to seek a diplomatic solution to the trade dispute.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had told her the United States would do what it could to help resolve the matter, Kang said after a three-way meeting with him and Japanese counterpart Taro Kono on the sidelines of a Southeast Asia forum in Bangkok.

(Reporting by Hyonhee Shin and Hyunyoung Yi; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)