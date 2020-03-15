Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

South Korea stocks fall as Fed's emergency cut fails to ease virus fears

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/15/2020 | 11:14pm EDT
A woman wearing a mask to prevent contracting the coronavirus is reflected in a mirror at a traditional market in Seoul

Round-up of South Korean financial markets: - South Korean shares fell on Monday as emergency rate cuts in the United States and New Zealand failed to calm investors worried about the rising economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. The won slid against dollar, while the benchmark bond yield also fell.

- By 0237 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI was down 12.22 points, or 0.69%, at 1,759.22, after opening up 1.9%. It has fallen 19.84% so far this year.

- The U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 100 basis points to near zero on Sunday in another emergency move to help shore up the world's largest economy.

- New Zealand's central bank slashed interest rates by 75 basis points to a record low on Monday.

- South Korea's finance ministry on Monday pledged to take stabilisation measures to prevent herd-like behaviour in currency market, and to supply liquidity if needed.

- South Korea reported 74 new coronavirus infections on Monday, bringing the national tally to 8,236.

- "(The) volatility (in markets) will remain high until the virus issue is fundamentally resolved," said Huh Jae-hwan, an analyst at Eugene Investment & Securities.

- The larger gap between the interest rates in the United States and Korea, due to the Fed's rate cut, can prevent a sharp outflow of foreign capital, but the effect will be limited, he added.

- Foreigners were net sellers of 323.8 billion won ($265.29 million) worth of shares on the main board.

- E-mini futures for the S&P 500 index dropped 4.77%, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS> was down 2.56%.

- The won was quoted at 1,220.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform <KRW=KFTC>, 0.08% lower than its previous close at 1,219.3.

- In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,219.9 per U.S. dollar, down 0.7% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract <KRW1MNDFOR=> was quoted at 1,216.2 per dollar.

- In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.35 points to 111.37. It rose as much as 0.63 points in early trade.

- The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 8.6 basis points to 1.063%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 3.2 basis points to 1.536%.

(Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Aditya Soni)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 9.36% 23185.62 Delayed Quote.-18.76%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX -2.90% 1768.73 Real-time Quote.-19.57%
NASDAQ 100 10.07% 7995.262796 Delayed Quote.-16.83%
NASDAQ COMP. 9.35% 7874.87539 Delayed Quote.-19.74%
S&P 500 9.29% 2711.02 Delayed Quote.-16.09%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:40pAirlines slash schedules, jobs and pay after new travel restrictions
RE
11:34pFactbox - Latest on the spread of coronavirus around the world
RE
11:27pAustralia mulls second stimulus package to tackle coronavirus - sources
RE
11:23pChina says impact from coronavirus outbreak on economy to decrease in second quarter
RE
11:17pThai central bank says will monitor impact of Fed's moves
RE
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:14pSouth Korea stocks fall as Fed's emergency cut fails to ease virus fears
RE
11:10pChina has room to appropriately raise budget deficit ratio - statistics bureau
RE
10:57pOil slides again, squeezed between coronavirus demand hit and price war bite
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1LANDS' END, INC. : More U.S. retailers shut stores to limit coronavirus spread
2UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. : UNITED AIRLINES : sees $1.5 billion less revenue in March vs last year, warns..
3DELTA AIR LINES INC. : OUR COMMITMENT REMAINS: Your Update from Ed Bastian
4BANK OF JAPAN : URGENT: BOJ to move forward policy meeting after Fed's rate cut
5PRESS RELEASE | MARCH 15, 2020 Statement on Modifying 2020 Census Operations The Census Bureau continues to..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group