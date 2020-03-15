South Korea stocks fall as Fed's emergency cut fails to ease virus fears

- By 0237 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI was down 12.22 points, or 0.69%, at 1,759.22, after opening up 1.9%. It has fallen 19.84% so far this year.

- The U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 100 basis points to near zero on Sunday in another emergency move to help shore up the world's largest economy.

- New Zealand's central bank slashed interest rates by 75 basis points to a record low on Monday.

- South Korea's finance ministry on Monday pledged to take stabilisation measures to prevent herd-like behaviour in currency market, and to supply liquidity if needed.

- South Korea reported 74 new coronavirus infections on Monday, bringing the national tally to 8,236.

- "(The) volatility (in markets) will remain high until the virus issue is fundamentally resolved," said Huh Jae-hwan, an analyst at Eugene Investment & Securities.

- The larger gap between the interest rates in the United States and Korea, due to the Fed's rate cut, can prevent a sharp outflow of foreign capital, but the effect will be limited, he added.

- Foreigners were net sellers of 323.8 billion won ($265.29 million) worth of shares on the main board.

- E-mini futures for the S&P 500 index dropped 4.77%, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS> was down 2.56%.

- The won was quoted at 1,220.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform <KRW=KFTC>, 0.08% lower than its previous close at 1,219.3.

- In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,219.9 per U.S. dollar, down 0.7% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract <KRW1MNDFOR=> was quoted at 1,216.2 per dollar.

- In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.35 points to 111.37. It rose as much as 0.63 points in early trade.

- The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 8.6 basis points to 1.063%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 3.2 basis points to 1.536%.

(Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Aditya Soni)