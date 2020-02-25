South Korea stocks fall more than 1% as virus worries deepen

** South Korean stocks declined more than 1% on Wednesday, tracking sharp losses in U.S. markets overnight, as the nation's mounting coronavirus cases heightened concerns about the impact on economy. The Korean won and the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The country on Wednesday reported 253 newly confirmed virus cases over the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 1,146. The pace of increase has quickened from a day earlier, according to official data.

** The Dow and the S&P 500 tumbled 3% on Tuesday in their fourth straight day of losses as the coronavirus spread further around the world.

** As of 0218 GMT, the Seoul stock market's main KOSPI fell 28.37 points, or 1.35%, to 2,075.24. The index stumbled over 2% to its lowest since Dec. 5, 2019 just after the markets opened.

** Foreign investors' selling streak weighed, as they stayed away from risk assets globally, said Noh Dong-kil, an analyst at NH Investment & Securities.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 393.1 billion won ($323 million) worth of KOSPI stocks on Wednesday, after they offloaded around 1.5 trillion won worth of stocks during the two previous sessions.

** The won was quoted at 1,219.4 per U.S. dollar on the onshore settlement platform <KRW=KFTC>, 0.75% lower than its previous close at 1,210.3.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,219.3 per dollar, down 0.3% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract <KRW1MNDFOR=> was quoted at 1,217.9 per dollar.

** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS> was down 1.27%. Japanese stocks <.N225> fell 1.73%.

** The KOSPI has fallen 5.76% so far this year, and lost 4.7% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 370.03 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 903, the number of advancing shares was 141.

** The won has lost 5.2% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.12 points to 111.31, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.41%.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 2.5 basis points to 1.141%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 3.6 basis points to 1.387%.

(Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)